Grantmakers in Health Announces New Strategic Plan: Better Health for All Through Better Philanthropy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of its 40th year anniversary, Grantmakers In Health (GIH) today released its five-year strategic plan, outlining an equity-centered path forward to bring its new vision, "Better health for all through better philanthropy," to life. Informed by the global COVID-19 pandemic and a national reckoning on health inequity and racial injustice, the plan was created through a 10-month planning process that centered on how GIH can meet the needs of the health philanthropy sector, maximize the impact of health funders, and advance health equity for all.

"For nearly 40 years, GIH has been the premier organization dedicated to helping staff and trustees of foundations, corporate giving programs, and other philanthropic organizations strategize, collaborate, promote, and sharpen their work—with the goal of improving the health of all people," said Dr. Cara V. James, President and CEO of Grantmakers In Health. "In 2020, we embarked on a strategic planning process. While our focus has continued to evolve over the past 40 years, the pathway for our future became clearer as we saw a global public health crisis perpetuate social and racial inequities—and how philanthropy stepped up to support communities and partner with government to respond."

Started informally in 1978 and formally incorporated in 1984, Grantmakers In Health has supported hundreds of health funders and philanthropic organizations through education, networking, and leadership to advance a shared goal of better health for all. Its mission is to foster communication and collaboration among grantmakers and others, and to help strengthen the grantmaking community's knowledge, skills, and effectiveness.

The new strategic plan unveils a new vision to serve as the north star for Grantmakers In Health: "better health for all through better philanthropy"—reaffirming the organization's commitment to equity with the addition of "for all" to its existing vision. From rates of infection to loss of life to economic impact, the pandemic disproportionately affected people of color and solidified health equity and racial justice as critical priorities within philanthropy. In its new plan, Grantmakers In Health weaves equity throughout the key areas of its work, in addition to elevating "Health Equity and Social Justice" as one of its core focus areas.

The plan announces five new focus areas informed by priorities, trends, and feedback within the health philanthropy sector: access and quality, community engagement and empowerment, health equity and social justice, philanthropic growth and impact, and population health. Grantmakers In Health serves over 200 health funders, whose myriad funding priorities range from behavioral health and workforce development, to climate change and rural health, to healthy aging and oral health. The new issue areas serve as strategic lenses for all of GIH's work—five building blocks vital to achieving the organization's vision and strengthening the field of health philanthropy.

The plan also elevates on areas like partnership, policy, and advocacy, and broadens eligibility to join the GIH network, indicating a commitment to supporting a growing and evolving sector. "In 2022, Grantmakers In Health will mark 40 years of service to health funders," said Michelle Larkin, Associate Executive Vice President of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Chair of the GIH Board of Directors. "As we commemorate this milestone and implement this new strategic plan, our commitment to the field is unwavering and stronger than ever: GIH will build on and advance its vital work of helping health funders learn, connect, and grow."

To learn more about the Grantmakers In Health 2025 Strategic Plan, visit the GIH website.

