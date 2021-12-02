Proactive news headlines including Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Kootenay Silver, Trillion Energy International and Champion Gaming Group

New York, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary ORYX Gaming inks deal to provide exclusive content to White Hat Gaming's European operator network
Champion Gaming Group starts trading on the TSX Venture Exchange after completion of reverse takeover transaction
Adastra Holdings reports significant revenue bump in 3Q, targeting $5 million in monthly sales by the end of 2022
Victory Square Technologies says its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment partners with Polygon Studios to build NFT-based games
Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals outlines case for its compounds' potential as it updates on longevity research program
Ayurcann wins two awards in Canada for extraction facility and toll processing facility of the year
Kootenay Silver releases final drill results from Copalito project showcasing high-grade silver and the potential for substantial resources
Belmont Resources says option partner Marquee Resources completes first two drill holes at the Lone Star project in Washington State
ACME Lithium Inc acquires two lithium projects in the Winnipeg river pegmatite region in Manitoba
Trillion Energy International sees "significant" increase in SASB Gas field's NPV on rising commodity prices
Pathway Health and Canntab Therapeutics strike agreement to provide oral tablet cannabinoid products in select Canadian pharmacies
Logiq expects 4Q revenue to exceed $10M for a 52% year-over-year increase
Fobi AI inks agreement with Amazon for distribution and fulfillment of hardware products
PsyBio Therapeutics presents 16 scientific abstracts highlighting its research and development efforts at two scientific conferences
EverGen Infrastructure appoints Natasha Monk as Interim CFO
Ridgeline Minerals poised to advance Carlin-East and Bell Creek projects in Nevada next year as it reports final results for Crash Zone drill program
FSD Pharma shares pre-clinical data revealing positive effects of Lucid-MS in treating multiple sclerosis in mouse models
CNS Pharmaceuticals is progressing well with its Berubicin brain cancer treatment studies
Highgold Mining intersects high-grade gold at its Difficult Creek Prospect in Alaska; appoints Dr Peter Megaw to its technical advisory team
Mandalay Resources completes sale of Cerro Bayo mine in Chile to Equus Mining
Algernon Pharmaceuticals projects full enrollment for its Phase 2 pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough trial using Ifenprodil
Todos Medical says all 31 patients in Tollovir Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized coronavirus patients have completed the study
Unigold hires experienced mine manager as new COO as company advances towards development at Candelones asset
Kidoz announces the safe programmatic advertising sourcing solution Kidoz Connect
Cabral Gold reports more encouraging results from MG deposit, including high grades at the gold-in-oxide blanket
