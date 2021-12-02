AnjiEco Makes First Donation to Save the Children, a Charity Aiming to Improve the Lives of Children Through Better Education, Health Care, and Economic Opportunities

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnjiEco has donated $150,000 to humanitarian aid organization Save the Children. This act reinforces Anji's mission objective to allocate funds generated in the cryptocurrency market towards nonprofit organizations that seek solutions to real-world problems. Furthermore, through its donation, Anji has assumed a stance not commonly held by the majority of current crypto projects.

The cryptocurrency market is saturated by myriad tokens that offer donors access to communities, digital real estate, and various benefits, but often times, these projects' rewards and incentives fail in extending past the interests of solely the donor and the digital realm itself. Denying the power and momentum behind crypto currencies is not only impossible but also counterproductive to catalyzing lasting impact. It is time that crypto communities collectively reassess the consolidation of this movement's power and explore methods in which a real-world difference can be made by allocating these resources to organizations that are focused on creating a brighter future. Anji is a project that holds this ideology at its core.

Anji was created to address the market's need for a project that creatively approaches DeFi and how it can support NGOs that are making waves in global charity work. As a result, Anji's incentives are not only interested in how they can benefit donors, but what can be achieved through community fundraising for charity organizations requiring assistance.

Anji makes its first donation to Save the Children, and there couldn't be any more sensible partnership than the one between these two. This donation will be a historical first step for Anji and a record-breaking contribution for Save the Children. Save the Children was the first NGO to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment when Ettore Rossetti donated seven years ago. Since then, numerous currencies and individuals have also donated to Save the Children, but none have set their sights as high as Anji. Today, Anji is donating $150,000 to Save the Children, thus breaking the previous record amount of $140,000 and establishing itself as a revolution that possesses the momentum to push itself out of the digital landscape and onto the global stage.

Many tokens have donated to charities before, but none have proposed a mission objective as ambitious as Anji's. After the curtain closes on Anji's first act, it plans to seamlessly transition on to the second. Every month, Anji will donate the funds accumulated in its charity pool to a NGO that seeks innovation and actively approaches real-world problems requiring attention. The generation of these funds is achieved through a DeFi infrastructure that is a first of its kind.

Anji utilizes the world's first smart contract dividends protocol. Firstly, this process benefits holders claiming their rewards through Anjiswap by providing them multiple options: they may claim and use rewards freely, reinvest in Anji by utilizing the 50% reduced swap fee, or allocate funds to the charity pool.

More importantly, in an effort to present multifaceted approaches to charity work, Anji has pioneered three effective measures of fund generation for its charity pool:

1) Two percent of each swap is converted to BNB and allocated to the charity pool;

2) Utilizing its own router, Anjiswap takes .02 percent of each swap, divides the amount by a third, and allocates the end amount to the charity pool;

3) Owners of Anji can donate their rewards to the charity pool.

Anji is setting out to do something that is unprecedented in the world of crypto. It is approaching an environment previously preoccupied with fast gains and accumulating vast wealth for the individual and redirecting this focus toward global solutions that hold others' wellbeing close to heart. Anji's heart is founded in humanity, and it cannot wait for a brighter future.

Media Contact: Caleb Smiler

Email: contact@anji.eco

Telegram: https://t.me/anjieco

Website: https://www.anji.eco

Related Images











Image 1: Save The Children









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment