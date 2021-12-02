Aluminum Association Launches Choose Aluminum Campaign Highlighting Infinitely Recyclable, Sustainable Material of Choice

ARLINGTON, VA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Aluminum Association announced the launch of the Choose Aluminum campaign, featuring a digital media ad buy, videos with workers and aluminum leaders, a new sustainability website at ChooseAluminum.org and additional material highlighting the sustainable properties of the 100% recyclable, durable metal. The campaign follows the launch last month of the Aluminum Association’s brand-new website at www.aluminum.org.

The ads, videos, and website tell the story of how aluminum is providing sustainable solutions in the areas of recycling, automotive production, building and construction, beverage packaging and more. It also tracks how the North American aluminum industry has reduced its carbon footprint by more than half over the last 30 years. The U.S. aluminum industry supports nearly 660,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs and nearly $172 billion in total economic output. Over the past decade, the industry has invested more than $3 billion in U.S. manufacturing.

“As we work toward a more circular and sustainable future, aluminum has to be at the forefront,” said Matt Meenan, senior director of external affairs at the Aluminum Association. “We sometimes forget about the everyday environmental benefits aluminum provides from the drinks we buy, to the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive. This campaign is a reminder that we have an infinitely recyclable, long-lasting, lightweight solution at our fingertips. It’s also a reminder of the tremendous strides the U.S. aluminum industry has made to invest and grow while still reducing its carbon footprint in recent decades.”

Aluminum is one of the most recycled materials in use today. An aluminum beverage can, car door or window frame is most often recycled directly back into itself. And this process can happen virtually infinitely. As a result, nearly 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today. Aluminum’s highly recyclability and light-weight durability make it a key part of a more circular, lower carbon economy.

The aluminum industry is also making continuous improvements in the environmental efficiency of producing the metal. A third-party Life Cycle Assessment of North America aluminum can production done in May of this year showed that greenhouse gas emissions have dropped 40% over the last 30 years. For additional reports on the sustainability of aluminum visit: https://www.aluminum.org/sustainability-reports

The Aluminum Association represents aluminum production and jobs in the United States, ranging from primary production to value added products to recycling, as well as suppliers to the industry. The association is the industry's leading voice, representing companies that make 70 percent of the aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America. In the U.S., the aluminum industry supports $172 billion in economic activity and nearly 660,000 jobs.