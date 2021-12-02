RollPros Announces Blackbird™ Rolling System - Transforming Cannabis Pre-Roll Automation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RollPros' Blackbird™ Rolling System is the ideal solution to the age-old issues facing preroll production in the cannabis industry. The Blackbird Rolling System is the world's first high-quality commercial cannabis pre-roll system that mimics old-school hand-rolled results through an automated machine. The RollPros Blackbird maximizes pre-roll joint production while preserving the integrity of the flower's key active ingredients—all those flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes—which are located primarily in the trichomes. These chemical compounds give the plant its unique features and effects and are often destroyed during other pre-roll production processes.

RollPros optimized their Blackbird Rolling System to meet the challenges of cannabis' physical properties while delivering consistent, reproducible, and uniform pre-rolled joints, in contrast to automated cone-filling machines like those that use vibratory force, gravity, and volumetric filling to load ground flower into pre-made cones. Blackbird delivers the same standards with an increased level of accuracy, consistency, and product integrity as leading pharmaceutical fabrication, where process repeatability and product uniformity are principal.

How the Blackbird Can Automate Your Cannabis Business

Modern automation is the power that drives innovation across many industries—from farms to retail distribution centers. In the cannabis industry, automated systems and sophisticated machinery have become increasingly available to business owners—improving performance in cannabis cultivation, harvesting, processing, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution.

One tremendous advantage for modern-day entrepreneurs is the fluidity that currently defines the cannabis industry. Most cannabis businesses are still growing, learning, and experimenting. Implementing automated solutions is a natural move—and also an essential requirement—in an industry where new ideas are greeted with enthusiasm more than trepidation.

It's no secret the success or failure of cannabis businesses will depend on their willingness and ability to use technologies. This industry is hitting its stride at a time of runaway technological acceleration. In the current climate, innovation is survival. Embracing automation allows early adopters an advanced familiarity with options, more time to analyze trends or issues, and set up an infrastructure capable of adding or upgrading additional automated systems in the future. Late adoption likely means playing catch-up indefinitely with competitors who are already steps ahead.

Automation is likely to remain a core technology for cannabis, and those who don't embrace it will be left behind.

Automation will improve efficiency and product quality, which will ultimately maximize profits for businesses and everyone they employ.

Entrepreneurs in cannabis and automation have a golden opportunity to form a mutually beneficial, synergistic relationship.

Technology will drive the cannabis industry, and automation will be ubiquitous.

Cannabis industry automation promises to streamline the total system while eliminating waste and increasing efficiency at every step—from production to the supply line. While a reluctance to purchase expensive machines and computer systems is understandable, over time, its impact on profits will make them brilliant investments. Thankfully, new technology is becoming more available and affordable all the time.

Since automation saves time, money, and energy, it creates an enormous number of advantages. Federal and State governments could also introduce new cannabis-related requirements associated with environmental impact, worker safety, seed-to-sale tracking, and transparency of business practices, and automated systems will be a valuable tool for compliance.

