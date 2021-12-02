Insured.io implements Customer Engagement strategy for AmFed

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that AmFed has successfully implemented the company’s Customer Engagement Platform.



Based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, AmFed has been a leading provider of tailored workers’ compensation insurance solutions for nearly 30 years. AmFed is an AM Best rated “A- Excellent” insurance company serving policyholders in 15 states across the southeast.

"Consolidating our data into a self-service interface for customer access is a critical step in the modernization and digitalization of our business,” said Brenda Van Velkinburgh, CIO and vice president, IT at AmFed. “The customer portal that insured.io has implemented for us has helped us to deliver a more unified, streamlined customer experience.”

As part of this implementation, insured.io provided AmFed with a modern platform for policyholders to manage policies online. Insured.io’s Customer Engagement Platform streamlined the customer journey by providing a single solution for customer engagement, including a customer portal, outbound retention notifications, managing and processing recurring payments, reporting and analytics modules, and more. The rapid implementation was completed on-time, on-budget, and with no disruption to AmFed’s business processes or IT resources.

“AmFed wanted to modernize the online self-service options for their policyholders, without having to dedicate a team of internal resources to design and deploy it. Insured.io’s Customer Engagement Platform provided a robust solution with minimal resource demand from AmFed,” said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of product for insured.io. "As a result, insured.io’s SaaS, cloud-based Customer Engagement solution quickly modernized AmFed’s customer journey and didn’t require a large-scale rip-and-replace project. We’re excited to have AmFed as a customer and look forward to growing our relationship.”

Insured.io provides insurers with a platform which connects and unifies consumers, producers, and employees via any channel. Capable of integration with any existing core administration system, insured.io’s Customer Engagement Platform transforms the customer journey, enhances internal capabilities, maximizes capital investments, and increases process transparency for insurance organizations across all lines of business. Insured.io accelerates digital transformation by providing a platform that not only works seamlessly with any system, but also creates a mobile-friendly user experience, and increases the self-service and engagement opportunities for all insurance process stakeholders.

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

About AmFed

AmFed is a Mississippi-domiciled insurance carrier that was established in 1993 and offers a broad spectrum of workers’ compensation insurance products and services, including Third Party Administration for self-insureds. The company was founded to provide solutions to workers’ compensation issues in Mississippi and has expanded its footprint to include 14 other states in the Southeast. AmFed’s mission is to deliver superior quality services, unparalleled customer service, a wealth of in-house expertise and family values that guide them to do the right thing for their clients, all of the time. AmFed is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ascot Group, a global specialty (re)insurance group. Learn more by visiting amfed.com.﻿