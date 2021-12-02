PAC Machinery Announces Custom Air Expeller Option For Rollbag® Magnum Horizontal Automatic Bagger

BEREA, Ohio, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery announces a new custom air expeller option for the Rollbag Magnum Horizontal, ideal for compressing, bagging and sealing a wide array of items.



“The pneumatic air expeller is a great development for removing excess air in a package resulting in reduced package volume, lower shipping costs and minimizes inventory space requirements,” said Greg Berguig, VP of Sales and Marketing.

The air expeller option was recently designed and engineered for the Magnum Horizontal Automatic Bagger. It is a machine option offered on other PAC machinery models.

The Magnum Horizontal is ideal for long or bulky products or applications requiring special handling or orientation. It reduces package size by compressing the air out of the bag with the top mounted foam air expeller. The machine is also capable of right-sizing the bag to the product length, reducing material costs and the amount of plastic into the environment.

The first order for the machine was recently shipped out to a medical contract manufacturer who was looking for a way to compress and bag personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to reduce shipping costs and inventory space. The New York based contract manufacturer was looking for a way to seal up to ten medical gowns in a poly bag for one of their customers. Initially interested in a vacuum sealer to remove the air from the bag, PAC Machinery developed an optimal custom solution to better meet this customer’s requirements. PAC configured the Magnum Horizontal Bagger for this customer to ensure a similar result while speeding up the packaging process.

The Rollbag Magnum Horizontal Automatic Bagger works with poly tubing as well as pre-opened bags on a roll. By using poly tubing, it allows bag length to be changed at the push of a button, right-sizing the bag to the product.

The Magnum Horizontal can be configured with a range of options (hole punch, wider seal bar, light curtain) to customize the automatic bagger to the specific packaging application. The built-in interface simplifies integration of robotics or other automatic in-feed devices for in-line filling of long, bulky or variable length products.

Video of the machine in action packaging similar soft items.

https://youtu.be/H8IfVFKy1YM



Product Page: https://www.pacmachinery.com/clamcopackaging/product/magnum-horizontal-automatic-bagger/

About PAC Machinery

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 50 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized systems that immediately improve ROI with versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce failure rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging equipment need.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized brands known for long-lasting, flexible packaging equipment include: Packaging Aids , Vertrod , Clamco , Rollbag , and Converting Technology . Headquartered in San Rafael, California with additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH. and Milwaukee, WI.

Contact sales@pacmachinery.com | (800) 985-9570

PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. http://www.pacmachinery.com

Media Contact

Shannon Winans

Marketing Director, PAC Machinery

ShannonW@pacmachinery.com | 1.234.222.1000 x 261

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c38dc21f-dcb6-4aa4-b3b9-7270e793ed57

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8affa024-f8b3-4a65-aa74-ae517bf50308