Ingenium Acquires WSR Environmental and Safety Management to Expand Business Offerings

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ingenium announces that they have acquired WSR Environmental and Safety Management (WSR).

Ingenium provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal, and radioactive waste. The company helps its customers manage their hazardous waste program, maintaining budgets and meeting regulatory demands while protecting employees, the community, and the environment. They also assist in the process of reducing and recycling wastes to achieve sustainability goals while maintaining safety and service. By acquiring WSR, Ingenium adds environmental health and safety (EH&S) consulting services including safety planning, program management, training, environmental permits, and interfacing with regulatory agencies. These additional services will enable Ingenium to provide comprehensive waste management and environmental, health and safety compliance to its clients.

Heather Johnson, CEO of Ingenium, shares, "Our strength lies in our innovative approach to each process, profile, and waste stream. This provides the knowledge to create waste reduction and reuse strategies, leverage our treatment facility network, and present our clients with the most sustainable, measurable, and cost-effective hazardous waste solutions. We are excited to bring together these two companies with complementary strengths to provide more comprehensive services to support our clients' waste management and environmental, health and safety compliance needs."

Scott Rendleman, founder of WSR and CCO of Ingenium, adds, "Ingenium clients now have access to additional innovative solutions and expertise to achieve extraordinary results for their waste management programs that have had positive effects on the environment and their bottom line. The addition of the EH&S services that the acquisition of WSR brings will allow Ingenium to be a one-stop solution for customers."

About Ingenium

Founded in 2006 and based in Escondido, California, Ingenium is the leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions and is known for its innovation, accountability, and uncompromising integrity. Ingenium provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal and radioactive waste. Ingenium is positioned along the entire West Coast and Texas, with multiple ten-day hazardous waste transfer facilities. Ingenium operates on a national level with the support of a vast network of waste management partnerships. Our customer base spans across the nation and a variety of industries, including biopharmaceutical, aerospace, chemical, general manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

