Noridian Healthcare Solutions Promotes Four to Senior Leadership Team

FARGO, N.D., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, has promoted four employees to its senior leadership team. This team’s unique and expansive leadership experience will position Noridian for continued and adaptive growth.



Promotions include Senior Vice President (SVP), Chief Growth Officer Robert “Woody” Barela; SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Ranga Nutakki; SVP, Strategy and Enterprise Risk Management Jennifer Sandell; and SVP, Chief Financial Officer Laura Werk.

“Noridian has a rich history of improving lives by solving complex health care challenges, and these additions to our senior leadership team bring a growth mindset to keep us on the leading edge of the industry as we design and implement high-quality solutions for our current and future clients,” shares Jon Bogenreif, CEO of Noridian. “We are thrilled to have Woody, Ranga, Jennifer and Laura on our team, as they embody our core values of constant innovation, service excellence, responsible stewardship, integrity and effective collaboration.”

Core responsibilities and relevant experience for each leader include:

Woody Barela: As SVP, Chief Growth Officer, Barela will direct Noridian’s vision for growth and financial performance by leading strategic efforts for all target markets. With more than 25 years of experience in federal, state and commercial health plan markets, he has held multiple senior leadership roles within rapidly growing health care service enterprises.

Nutakki and Werk are in Fargo, Barela will execute his role from the Denver metro area, and Sandell is based in the Minneapolis metro area. For more information about Noridian, visit www.noridian.com.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

