The Bloc Receives SBB Research Group Grant

Chicago, IL, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bloc has received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

The Bloc combines the sport of boxing with academic support and mentorship. “The goal is to create a sanctuary for youth to know that they belong, that they’re accepted, and pushed to be the best version of themselves,” said Jamyle Cannon, The Bloc’s Executive Director.

Each year, The Bloc supports 120 members with a 90% reenrollment rate. Since 2016, all of their alumni have graduated from high school and were accepted into college.

Donations to The Bloc enable the program to expand its programs to other schools and communities. “This grant will help impact the after-school landscape of Chicago by providing high-quality mentoring and tutoring services to the youth who will benefit the most,” continues Cannon.

“The Bloc is so much more than a boxing club,” said Matt Aven, SBBRG’s COO. “It is transforming lives with innovative and multifaceted programs.”

For more information about The Bloc, visit https://www.theblocchicago.org/.

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply, and donations are awarded to different organizations each month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.