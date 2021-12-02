Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 23, 2022.



The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In fiscal 2021, Applied returned $4.59 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $5.0 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

About Applied Materials

