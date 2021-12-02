Osisko Windfall Drilling Continues to Intercept High-Grade Across the Windfall Deposit

576 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in Triple Lynx

93.1 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Caribou

22.3 g/t Au over 4.4 metres in Underdog

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 135 intercepts in 37 drill holes (18 from surface, 19 from underground) and 22 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Though the main infill drill campaign at Windfall has been successfully completed in support of the upcoming mineral resource estimate update, we continue with targeted infill and expansion drilling. Today’s results are part of this continuing program and clearly demonstrate Windfall’s growth upside, especially the expansion results.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 576 g/t Au over 2.7 metres, 17.6 g/t Au over 10.6 metres and 15.7 g/t Au over 8.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2587; 221 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-21-0877; 127 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in OSK-W-21-2537-W3; 93.1 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2606; 28.6 g/t Au over 4.9 metres in OSK-W-21-2540-W4; 34.7 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in OSK-W-21-1963-W8; 37.4 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in OSK-W-21-1963-W7, 15.4 g/t Au over 6.8 metres in WST-21-0857A and 22.3 g/t Au over 4.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2532-W3. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1949-W11 1047.2 1049.6 2.4 3.57 LX4_3430 Lynx 4 1053.6 1059.0 5.4 5.31 LX4_3434 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-1963-W7 1331.6 1334.6 3.0 37.4 LX4_3449

Lynx 4

including 1331.6 1332.3 0.7 99.1 1345.0 1347.0 2.0 4.96 LX4_3445

Lynx 4

including 1345.6 1346.2 0.6 13.1 1374.0 1376.0 2.0 19.8 LX4_3445

Lynx 4

including 1374.7 1375.4 0.7 38.8 1378.8 1382.5 3.7 6.39 LX4_3445 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-1963-W8 1340.7 1344.5 3.8 34.7 26.1 LX4_3449

Lynx 4

including 1341.6 1342.1 0.5 166 100 OSK-W-21-2287-W7 1138.0 1140.2 2.2 4.78 LX4_3453

Lynx 4

including 1139.6 1140.2 0.6 16.5 1219.8 1222.0 2.2 6.56 LX4_3449

Lynx 4

including 1220.3 1221.0 0.7 19.7 OSK-W-21-2287-W9 1237.2 1239.4 2.2 6.50 LX4_3449 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2400-W1 672.0 674.0 2.0 3.63 CA1

Caribou

including 672.4 672.7 0.3 23.1 762.0 764.0 2.0 4.43 CA2_2208 Caribou 820.0 822.3 2.3 4.03 CA2_2218 Caribou OSK-W-21-2416-W7 939.9 944.0 4.1 9.01 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 940.3 941.0 0.7 24.2 966.6 969.0 2.4 9.84 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 985.0 987.1 2.1 8.85 TLX_3163

Triple Lynx

including 986.0 986.3 0.3 36.3 1006.0 1008.1 2.1 6.21 TLX_3164

Triple Lynx

including 1007.8 1008.1 0.3 35.5 1051.5 1053.5 2.0 20.2 TLX_3170 Triple Lynx 1086.0 1089.0 3.0 4.33 TLX_3172 Triple Lynx 1096.0 1098.2 2.2 7.08 TLX_3193

Triple Lynx

including 1097.1 1097.6 0.5 21.4 OSK-W-21-2479-W10 464.0 466.0 2.0 4.52 Z27_1203

Zone 27

including 464.7 465.2 0.5 13.2 694.1 696.4 2.3 6.32 UDD_4100 Underdog OSK-W-21-2479-W11 709.7 712.0 2.3 9.08 UDD_4102

Underdog

including 709.7 710.0 0.3 22.5 and 710.3 710.7 0.4 33.3 OSK-W-21-2531-W3 635.0 637.6 2.6 5.99 CA2_2206

Caribou

including 636.7 637.6 0.9 13.9 OSK-W-21-2531-W4 870.6 872.6 2.0 4.42 UDD_4100 Underdog 1043.5 1045.7 2.2 3.56 UDD_4915 Underdog 1075.7 1077.7 2.0 3.50 UDD_4501

Underdog

including 1075.7 1076.0 0.3 16.1 OSK-W-21-2532-W3 909.0 911.0 2.0 7.17 UDD_4106 Underdog 1036.0 1038.0 2.0 4.23 UDD_4911 Underdog 1081.6 1086.0 4.4 22.3 20.6 UDD_4513

Underdog

including 1084.7 1085.4 0.7 111 100 1139.0 1141.0 2.0 6.04 UDD_4512 Underdog OSK-W-21-2537-W3 908.0 910.6 2.6 127 61.2 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 909.1 910.0 0.9 276 100 OSK-W-21-2551-W4 834.6 836.8 2.2 15.9 LX4_3424

Lynx 4

including 836.3 836.8 0.5 67.7 887.6 889.9 2.3 28.9 LX4_3414

Lynx 4

including 889.4 889.9 0.5 90.1 900.0 902.0 2.0 3.75 LX4_3437 Lynx 4 911.0 913.0 2.0 7.13 LX4_3437 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2578 156.0 158.0 2.0 14.6 CA1_2505

Caribou

including 157.0 158.0 1.0 28.8 165.9 168.0 2.1 9.77 CA1_2505 Caribou 178.0 180.0 2.0 6.42 CA1_2505 Caribou OSK-W-21-2578-W2 606.0 608.0 2.0 3.60 UDD_4100 Underdog OSK-W-21-2587 1042.5 1046.0 3.5 7.33 TLX_3164 Triple Lynx 1073.0 1077.0 4.0 21.3 TLX_3162

Triple Lynx

including 1075.8 1077.0 1.2 42.9 1098.4 1101.1 2.7 576 20.0 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1100.7 1101.1 0.4 3850 100 1104.1 1112.2 8.1 15.7 TLX_3170

Triple Lynx

including 1107.7 1108.1 0.4 63.1 OSK-W-21-2589-W2 736.2 738.5 2.3 34.9 TLX_3171

Triple Lynx

including 737.1 738.0 0.9 88.1 OSK-W-21-2600 650.3 652.5 2.2 6.14 UDD_4914

Underdog

including 650.3 650.6 0.3 14.2 OSK-W-21-2606 699.0 702.0 3.0 93.1 63.0 CA2_2208

Caribou

including 700.0 701.0 1.0 191 100 OSK-W-21-2609 638.0 640.0 2.0 6.33 CA2_2237

Caribou

including 638.9 639.5 0.6 16.0 OSK-W-21-2612 377.0 383.0 6.0 4.71 Z27_1102 Zone 27 OSK-W-21-2615 193.7 195.7 2.0 4.01 WFN_7009 Windfall North OSK-W-21-2618 207.0 209.0 2.0 5.86 WFN_7009 Windfall North OSK-W-21-2620 701.0 703.0 2.0 4.59 CAE_2547 Caribou OSK-W-21-2622 191.4 193.4 2.0 7.29 WFN_7010

Windfall North

including 192.8 193.4 0.6 24.1 OSK-W-21-2627 57.0 59.0 2.0 20.6 WFN_7003

Windfall North

including 57.6 58.6 1.0 39.9 WST-21-0649 541.0 543.0 2.0 21.8 16.7 LX4_3450

Lynx 4

including 541.7 542.0 0.3 134 100 WST-21-0784 265.0 267.1 2.1 3.52 TLX_3161

Triple Lynx

including 266.3 266.8 0.5 14.0 WST-21-0855B 562.7 566.6 3.9 14.0 LX4_3440

Lynx 4

including 566.3 566.6 0.3 58.7 WST-21-0859 277.3 280.2 2.9 17.5 LSW_3508

Lynx SW

including 278.3 278.7 0.4 66.7 347.0 349.0 2.0 29.6 19.5 TLX_3166

Triple Lynx

including 347.9 348.2 0.3 167 100 WST-21-0868A 196.0 198.1 2.1 44.6 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx 302.0 305.0 3.0 6.14 TLX_3182 Triple Lynx 336.0 338.0 2.0 5.50 TLX_3131 Triple Lynx WST-21-0877 79.6 81.6 2.0 4.51 LXM_3339

Lynx

including 80.9 81.6 0.7 12.6 WST-21-0879 669.5 671.5 2.0 19.6 LX4_3412

Lynx 4

including 669.5 670.5 1.0 39.1 WST-21-0899C 213.1 215.3 2.2 5.80 LSW_3507 Lynx SW 313.1 315.4 2.3 6.04 LSW_3556 Lynx SW WST-21-0901 313.0 315.0 2.0 7.51 LHW_3215 Lynx HW WST-21-0906A 357.5 359.7 2.2 4.42 LSW_3556 Lynx SW WST-21-0910A 396.3 399.0 2.7 11.1 LSW_3556

Lynx SW

including 397.9 398.6 0.7 30.1

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. CA1 and CA2 = Caribou, LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LXM = Lynx Main, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, WNF = Windfall North and Z27 = Zone 27.





Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1871-W1 844.0 846.0 2.0 5.55 UDD Underdog OSK-W-21-1949-W11 1028.1 1030.2 2.1 17.6 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1029.2 1029.6 0.4 72.0 1068.0 1071.4 3.4 3.66 LX4 Lynx 4 1101.7 1103.8 2.1 4.73 LX4

Lynx 4

including 1102.4 1102.7 0.3 22.9 OSK-W-21-2287-W9 943.6 945.6 2.0 4.57 LX4



Lynx 4

including 943.6 944.1 0.5 18.2 OSK-W-21-2416-W6 986.0 988.3 2.3 9.75 TLX Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2479-W11 470.7 472.8 2.1 8.28 Z27

Zone 27

including 470.7 471.1 0.4 27.5 773.0 775.2 2.2 5.95 UDD Underdog 879.7 882.0 2.3 6.37 UDD

Underdog

including 879.7 880.4 0.7 20.5 OSK-W-21-2522-W4 754.0 756.2 2.2 6.14 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-21-2532-W3 691.9 694.0 2.1 12.6 UDD

Underdog

including 691.9 692.8 0.9 28.7 1089.0 1091.0 2.0 15.0 UDD

Underdog

including 1089.4 1090.0 0.6 37.7 OSK-W-21-2540-W4 978.7 983.6 4.9 28.6 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 983.0 983.6 0.6 74.9 OSK-W-21-2540-W5 936.0 940.8 4.8 11.0 TLX Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2540-W6 931.0 933.2 2.2 9.62 TLX Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2548 235.5 238.5 3.0 3.70 BCT Bobcat 252.3 254.5 2.2 3.64 BCT Bobcat 358.0 360.1 2.1 4.19 BCT Bobcat OSK-W-21-2578 376.8 380.3 3.5 10.6 Z27 Zone 27 691.1 693.2 2.1 10.8 UDD

Underdog

including 692.6 692.9 0.3 67.0 OSK-W-21-2578-W2 590.0 592.0 2.0 7.84 UDD

Underdog

including 590.0 590.8 0.8 19.0 706.0 709.2 3.2 6.00 UDD Underdog 917.9 920.1 2.2 4.10 UDD

Underdog

including 919.3 919.6 0.3 27.8 OSK-W-21-2587 978.4 989.0 10.6 17.6 17.6 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 982.3 983.0 0.7 101 100 and 983.0 983.7 0.7 77.2 1054.0 1056.0 2.0 5.53 TLX Triple Lynx 1060.0 1062.0 2.0 9.86 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 1061.0 1062.0 1.0 18.3 OSK-W-21-2593 696.4 698.5 2.1 7.44 LX4

Lynx 4

including 696.4 697.0 0.6 17.9 OSK-W-21-2595 343.7 346.3 2.6 12.0 CAE

Caribou

including 345.9 346.3 0.4 52.1 456.0 458.0 2.0 5.39 CAE

Caribou

including 457.2 457.6 0.4 26.4 527.7 530.1 2.4 8.50 CAE

Caribou

including 528.1 528.7 0.6 24.9 559.0 561.0 2.0 5.68 CAE

Caribou

including 559.3 559.9 0.6 16.2 568.8 571.3 2.5 7.32 CAE

Caribou

including 570.9 571.3 0.4 17.5 646.5 648.5 2.0 9.53 CAE

Caribou

including 646.5 647.0 0.5 36.0 651.0 653.2 2.2 24.7 CAE

Caribou

including 652.7 653.2 0.5 98.5 OSK-W-21-2606 581.0 583.7 2.7 5.99 CAE

Caribou

including 583.1 583.7 0.6 26.8 OSK-W-21-2609 646.3 648.4 2.1 25.6 CA2

Caribou

including 646.8 647.4 0.6 84.3 OSK-W-21-2610 534.7 536.7 2.0 4.57 CAE Caribou OSK-W-21-2612 301.7 303.8 2.1 13.2 Z27 Zone 27 309.0 311.0 2.0 7.35 Z27 Zone 27 OSK-W-21-2616 208.3 210.3 2.0 4.01 WFN Windfall North OSK-W-21-2623 170.0 172.0 2.0 5.36 WFN Windfall North 195.0 197.5 2.5 4.86 WFN

Windfall North

including 196.7 197.5 0.8 13.8 OSK-W-21-2624 18.0 20.0 2.0 10.8 WFN Windfall North WST-21-0771C 285.2 287.6 2.4 4.46 LSW Lynx SW WST-21-0855B 505.5 507.8 2.3 13.0 LX4

Lynx 4

including 505.5 506.2 0.7 30.8 WST-21-0857A 38.0 40.4 2.4 18.4 LXM

Lynx

including 39.4 40.0 0.6 66.3 363.2 370.0 6.8 15.4 14.8 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 363.9 364.6 0.7 106 100 463.2 465.3 2.1 4.46 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 464.4 465.3 0.9 8.32 WST-21-0860 245.9 248.1 2.2 5.87 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 246.5 247.0 0.5 24.4 WST-21-0863 388.0 390.0 2.0 8.66 TLX Triple Lynx WST-21-0868A 228.0 231.0 3.0 4.31 TLX Triple Lynx 234.0 236.5 2.5 5.34 TLX Triple Lynx 241.5 243.5 2.0 5.85 TLX Triple Lynx 373.6 375.9 2.3 5.88 TLX Triple Lynx 559.2 561.5 2.3 7.11 LX4 Lynx 4 WST-21-0877 307.7 309.7 2.0 221 15.1 LSW

Lynx SW

including 309.1 309.4 0.3 1475 100 WST-21-0885B 148.5 150.5 2.0 6.49 LSW

Lynx SW

including 149.5 150.5 1.0 13.0 296.5 300.5 4.0 12.8 LSW Lynx SW WST-21-0886 100.6 102.7 2.1 11.8 BCT

Bobcat

including 101.7 102.4 0.7 30.5 WST-21-0898 391.7 394.7 3.0 28.2 TLX

Triple Lynx

including 392.8 394.0 1.2 61.9 WST-21-0899B 164.9 167.0 2.1 6.35 LSW Lynx SW 220.2 225.3 5.1 10.2 LSW

Lynx SW

including 220.2 221.0 0.8 25.8 WST-21-0899C 372.0 374.0 2.0 8.81 LSW

Lynx SW

including 373.2 373.6 0.4 43.7 WST-21-0910A 97.2 99.3 2.1 4.04 BCT

Bobcat

including 98.1 98.7 0.6 13.9 169.5 171.5 2.0 10.3 LSW

Lynx SW

including 171.0 171.5 0.5 39.0 290.0 292.0 2.0 21.2 LSW

Lynx SW

including 290.3 291.0 0.7 55.9

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. BCT = Bobcat, CAE and CA2 = Caribou, LSW = Lynx Southwest, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, WFN = Windfall North and Z27 = Zone 27.





Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip

(°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-21-1871-W1 331 -56 1119 452496 5434397 402 2475 OSK-W-21-1949-W11 105 -57 1314 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-1963-W7 123 -58 1431 453761 5435816 401 4275 OSK-W-21-1963-W8 123 -58 1452 453761 5435816 401 4275 OSK-W-21-2287-W7 116 -53 1320 453607 5435714 404 4075 OSK-W-21-2287-W9 116 -53 1329 453607 5435714 404 4075 OSK-W-21-2400-W1 336 -53 861 452878 5434419 401 2825 OSK-W-21-2416-W6 123 -54 990 453169 5435624 412 3650 OSK-W-21-2416-W7 123 -54 1104 453169 5435624 412 3650 OSK-W-21-2479-W10 344 -55 807 452315 5434420 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2479-W11 344 -55 1005 452315 5434420 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2522-W4 128 -54 1208 453450 5435592 411 3900 OSK-W-21-2531-W3 344 -62 1329 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2531-W4 344 -62 1203 452566 5434415 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2532-W3 341 -60 1191 452478 5434430 401 2475 OSK-W-21-2537-W3 114 -54 1024 452981 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-21-2540-W4 117 -60 1297 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2540-W5 117 -60 1311 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2540-W6 117 -60 1541 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2548 331 -57 774 452832 5434545 398 2850 OSK-W-21-2551-W4 120 -55 1026 453622 5435635 405 4050 OSK-W-21-2578 350 -53 942 452178 5434397 399 2200 OSK-W-21-2578-W2 350 -53 924 452178 5434397 399 2200 OSK-W-21-2587 127 -59 1278 453350 5435673 418 3850 OSK-W-21-2589-W2 130 -49 969 452960 5435539 420 3425 OSK-W-21-2593 18 -76 833 454135 5435058 397 4225 OSK-W-21-2595 150 -60 742 452830 5435324 414 3225 OSK-W-21-2600 329 -50 789 452470 5434626 403 2550 OSK-W-21-2606 325 -61 774 452786 5434526 398 2800 OSK-W-21-2609 338 -62 711 452683 5434351 402 2625 OSK-W-21-2610 153 -62 684 452831 5435324 414 3225 OSK-W-21-2612 333 -51 717 452391 5434638 402 2500 OSK-W-21-2615 338 -60 258 452248 5435150 412 2625 OSK-W-21-2616 341 -56 264 452279 5435163 411 2650 OSK-W-21-2618 330 -56 248 452279 5435162 411 2650 OSK-W-21-2620 145 -59 723 452769 5435312 406 3150 OSK-W-21-2622 328 -63 249 452247 5435150 412 2625 OSK-W-21-2623 336 -50 279 452278 5435162 411 2650 OSK-W-21-2624 351 -47 93 452186 5435122 405 2550 OSK-W-21-2627 155 -45 105 452196 5435179 405 2600 WST-21-0649 136 -47 790 453258 5435211 98 3525 WST-21-0771C 127 -52 357 452954 5435003 252 3175 WST-21-0784 132 -66 361 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0855B 118 -45 751 453507 5435333 -48 3800 WST-21-0857A 141 -51 592 453322 5435236 54 3600 WST-21-0859 133 -66 499 453105 5435067 231 3325 WST-21-0860 126 -60 304 453508 5435328 -7 3800 WST-21-0863 135 -64 403 453508 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0868A 130 -44 922 453374 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0877 158 -60 490 453105 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0879 139 -44 724 453258 5435209 96 3525 WST-21-0885B 145 -53 377 452954 5435003 253 3175 WST-21-0886 128 -51 375 452954 5435004 253 3175 WST-21-0898 141 -61 402 453508 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0899B 134 -60 287 452955 5435004 253 3175 WST-21-0899C 139 -58 434 452955 5435004 252 3175 WST-21-0901 116 -18 340 453462 5435327 32 3775 WST-21-0906A 133 -58 381 453105 5435066 231 3325 WST-21-0910A 143 -63 438 452954 5435004 252 3175

Bobcat

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Underdog

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Zone 27

Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Windfall North

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites and most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz veins with trace to 10% pyrite, traces of sphalerite and chalcopyrite, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in a silica-carbonate-sericite alteration envelope and is constrained within shear zones with pervasive sericite-carbonate ± fuchsite ± silica alteration.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE“) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

John Burzynski

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653