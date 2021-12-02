Osisko Windfall Drilling Continues to Intercept High-Grade Across the Windfall Deposit

576 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in Triple Lynx

93.1 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Caribou

22.3 g/t Au over 4.4 metres in Underdog

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Significant new analytical results presented below include 135 intercepts in 37 drill holes (18 from surface, 19 from underground) and 22 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Though the main infill drill campaign at Windfall has been successfully completed in support of the upcoming mineral resource estimate update, we continue with targeted infill and expansion drilling. Today’s results are part of this continuing program and clearly demonstrate Windfall’s growth upside, especially the expansion results.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 576 g/t Au over 2.7 metres, 17.6 g/t Au over 10.6 metres and 15.7 g/t Au over 8.1 metres in OSK-W-21-2587; 221 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-21-0877; 127 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in OSK-W-21-2537-W3; 93.1 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2606; 28.6 g/t Au over 4.9 metres in OSK-W-21-2540-W4; 34.7 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in OSK-W-21-1963-W8; 37.4 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in OSK-W-21-1963-W7, 15.4 g/t Au over 6.8 metres in WST-21-0857A and 22.3 g/t Au over 4.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2532-W3. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Infill Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-21-1949-W111047.21049.62.43.57 LX4_3430Lynx 4
 1053.61059.05.45.31 LX4_3434Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-1963-W71331.61334.63.037.4 LX4_3449
Lynx 4
including1331.61332.30.799.1 
 1345.01347.02.04.96 LX4_3445
Lynx 4
including1345.61346.20.613.1 
 1374.01376.02.019.8 LX4_3445
Lynx 4
including1374.71375.40.738.8 
 1378.81382.53.76.39 LX4_3445Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-1963-W81340.71344.53.834.726.1LX4_3449
Lynx 4
including1341.61342.10.5166100
OSK-W-21-2287-W71138.01140.22.24.78 LX4_3453
Lynx 4
including1139.61140.20.616.5 
 1219.81222.02.26.56 LX4_3449
Lynx 4
including1220.31221.00.719.7 
OSK-W-21-2287-W91237.21239.42.26.50 LX4_3449Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2400-W1672.0674.02.03.63 CA1
Caribou
including672.4672.70.323.1 
 762.0764.02.04.43 CA2_2208Caribou
 820.0822.32.34.03 CA2_2218Caribou
OSK-W-21-2416-W7939.9944.04.19.01 TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including940.3941.00.724.2 
 966.6969.02.49.84 TLX_3163Triple Lynx
 985.0987.12.18.85 TLX_3163
Triple Lynx
including986.0986.30.336.3 
 1006.01008.12.16.21 TLX_3164
Triple Lynx
including1007.81008.10.335.5 
 1051.51053.52.020.2 TLX_3170Triple Lynx
 1086.01089.03.04.33 TLX_3172Triple Lynx
 1096.01098.22.27.08 TLX_3193
Triple Lynx
including1097.11097.60.521.4 
OSK-W-21-2479-W10464.0466.02.04.52 Z27_1203
Zone 27
including464.7465.20.513.2 
 694.1696.42.36.32 UDD_4100Underdog
OSK-W-21-2479-W11709.7712.02.39.08 UDD_4102
Underdog
including709.7710.00.322.5 
and710.3710.70.433.3 
OSK-W-21-2531-W3635.0637.62.65.99 CA2_2206
Caribou
including636.7637.60.913.9 
OSK-W-21-2531-W4870.6872.62.04.42 UDD_4100Underdog
 1043.51045.72.23.56 UDD_4915Underdog
 1075.71077.72.03.50 UDD_4501
Underdog
including1075.71076.00.316.1 
OSK-W-21-2532-W3909.0911.02.07.17 UDD_4106Underdog
 1036.01038.02.04.23 UDD_4911Underdog
 1081.61086.04.422.320.6UDD_4513
Underdog
including1084.71085.40.7111100
 1139.01141.02.06.04 UDD_4512Underdog
OSK-W-21-2537-W3908.0910.62.612761.2TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including909.1910.00.9276100
OSK-W-21-2551-W4834.6836.82.215.9 LX4_3424
Lynx 4
including836.3836.80.567.7 
 887.6889.92.328.9 LX4_3414
Lynx 4
including889.4889.90.590.1 
 900.0902.02.03.75 LX4_3437Lynx 4
 911.0913.02.07.13 LX4_3437Lynx 4
OSK-W-21-2578156.0158.02.014.6 CA1_2505
Caribou
including157.0158.01.028.8 
 165.9168.02.19.77 CA1_2505Caribou
 178.0180.02.06.42 CA1_2505Caribou
OSK-W-21-2578-W2606.0608.02.03.60 UDD_4100Underdog
OSK-W-21-25871042.51046.03.57.33 TLX_3164Triple Lynx
 1073.01077.04.021.3 TLX_3162
Triple Lynx
including1075.81077.01.242.9 
 1098.41101.12.757620.0TLX_3170
Triple Lynx
including1100.71101.10.43850100
 1104.11112.28.115.7 TLX_3170
Triple Lynx
including1107.71108.10.463.1 
OSK-W-21-2589-W2736.2738.52.334.9 TLX_3171
Triple Lynx
including737.1738.00.988.1 
OSK-W-21-2600650.3652.52.26.14 UDD_4914
Underdog
including650.3650.60.314.2 
OSK-W-21-2606699.0702.03.093.163.0CA2_2208
Caribou
including700.0701.01.0191100
OSK-W-21-2609638.0640.02.06.33 CA2_2237
Caribou
including638.9639.50.616.0 
OSK-W-21-2612377.0383.06.04.71 Z27_1102Zone 27
OSK-W-21-2615193.7195.72.04.01 WFN_7009Windfall North
OSK-W-21-2618207.0209.02.05.86 WFN_7009Windfall North
OSK-W-21-2620701.0703.02.04.59 CAE_2547Caribou
OSK-W-21-2622191.4193.42.07.29 WFN_7010
Windfall North
including192.8193.40.624.1 
OSK-W-21-262757.059.02.020.6 WFN_7003
Windfall North
including57.658.61.039.9 
WST-21-0649541.0543.02.021.816.7LX4_3450
Lynx 4
including541.7542.00.3134100
WST-21-0784265.0267.12.13.52 TLX_3161
Triple Lynx
including266.3266.80.514.0 
WST-21-0855B562.7566.63.914.0 LX4_3440
Lynx 4
including566.3566.60.358.7 
WST-21-0859277.3280.22.917.5 LSW_3508
Lynx SW
including278.3278.70.466.7 
 347.0349.02.029.619.5TLX_3166
Triple Lynx
including347.9348.20.3167100
WST-21-0868A196.0198.12.144.6 TLX_3161Triple Lynx
 302.0305.03.06.14 TLX_3182Triple Lynx
 336.0338.02.05.50 TLX_3131Triple Lynx
WST-21-087779.681.62.04.51 LXM_3339
Lynx
including80.981.60.712.6 
WST-21-0879669.5671.52.019.6 LX4_3412
Lynx 4
including669.5670.51.039.1 
WST-21-0899C213.1215.32.25.80 LSW_3507Lynx SW
 313.1315.42.36.04 LSW_3556Lynx SW
WST-21-0901313.0315.02.07.51 LHW_3215Lynx HW
WST-21-0906A357.5359.72.24.42 LSW_3556Lynx SW
WST-21-0910A396.3399.02.711.1 LSW_3556
Lynx SW
including397.9398.60.730.1 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. CA1 and CA2 = Caribou, LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LXM = Lynx Main, LSW = Lynx Southwest, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, WNF = Windfall North and Z27 = Zone 27.


Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t)
cut to
100 g/t		ZoneCorridor
OSK-W-21-1871-W1844.0846.02.05.55 UDDUnderdog
OSK-W-21-1949-W111028.11030.22.117.6 LX4
Lynx 4
including1029.21029.60.472.0 
 1068.01071.43.43.66 LX4Lynx 4
 1101.71103.82.14.73 LX4
Lynx 4
including1102.41102.70.322.9 
OSK-W-21-2287-W9943.6945.62.04.57 LX4

Lynx 4
including943.6944.10.518.2 
OSK-W-21-2416-W6986.0988.32.39.75 TLXTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2479-W11470.7472.82.18.28 Z27
Zone 27
including470.7471.10.427.5 
 773.0775.22.25.95 UDDUnderdog
 879.7882.02.36.37 UDD
Underdog
including879.7880.40.720.5 
OSK-W-21-2522-W4754.0756.22.26.14 LynxLynx
OSK-W-21-2532-W3691.9694.02.112.6 UDD
Underdog
including691.9692.80.928.7 
 1089.01091.02.015.0 UDD
Underdog
including1089.41090.00.637.7 
OSK-W-21-2540-W4978.7983.64.928.6 TLX
Triple Lynx
including983.0983.60.674.9 
OSK-W-21-2540-W5936.0940.84.811.0 TLXTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2540-W6931.0933.22.29.62 TLXTriple Lynx
OSK-W-21-2548235.5238.53.03.70 BCTBobcat
 252.3254.52.23.64 BCTBobcat
 358.0360.12.14.19 BCTBobcat
OSK-W-21-2578376.8380.33.510.6 Z27Zone 27
 691.1693.22.110.8 UDD
Underdog
including692.6692.90.367.0 
OSK-W-21-2578-W2590.0592.02.07.84 UDD
Underdog
including590.0590.80.819.0 
 706.0709.23.26.00 UDDUnderdog
 917.9920.12.24.10 UDD
Underdog
including919.3919.60.327.8 
OSK-W-21-2587978.4989.010.617.617.6TLX
Triple Lynx
including982.3983.00.7101100
and983.0983.70.777.2 
 1054.01056.02.05.53 TLXTriple Lynx
 1060.01062.02.09.86 TLX
Triple Lynx
including1061.01062.01.018.3 
OSK-W-21-2593696.4698.52.17.44 LX4
Lynx 4
including696.4697.00.617.9 
OSK-W-21-2595343.7346.32.612.0 CAE
Caribou
including345.9346.30.452.1 
 456.0458.02.05.39 CAE
Caribou
including457.2457.60.426.4 
 527.7530.12.48.50 CAE
Caribou
including528.1528.70.624.9 
 559.0561.02.05.68 CAE
Caribou
including559.3559.90.616.2 
 568.8571.32.57.32 CAE
Caribou
including570.9571.30.417.5 
 646.5648.52.09.53 CAE
Caribou
including646.5647.00.536.0 
 651.0653.22.224.7 CAE
Caribou
including652.7653.20.598.5 
OSK-W-21-2606581.0583.72.75.99 CAE
Caribou
including583.1583.70.626.8 
OSK-W-21-2609646.3648.42.125.6 CA2
Caribou
including646.8647.40.684.3 
OSK-W-21-2610534.7536.72.04.57 CAECaribou
OSK-W-21-2612301.7303.82.113.2 Z27Zone 27
 309.0311.02.07.35 Z27Zone 27
OSK-W-21-2616208.3210.32.04.01 WFNWindfall North
OSK-W-21-2623170.0172.02.05.36 WFNWindfall North
 195.0197.52.54.86 WFN
Windfall North
including196.7197.50.813.8 
OSK-W-21-262418.020.02.010.8 WFNWindfall North
WST-21-0771C285.2287.62.44.46 LSWLynx SW
WST-21-0855B505.5507.82.313.0 LX4
Lynx 4
including505.5506.20.730.8 
WST-21-0857A38.040.42.418.4 LXM
Lynx
including39.440.00.666.3 
 363.2370.06.815.414.8TLX
Triple Lynx
including363.9364.60.7106100
 463.2465.32.14.46 TLX
Triple Lynx
including464.4465.30.98.32 
WST-21-0860245.9248.12.25.87 TLX
Triple Lynx
including246.5247.00.524.4 
WST-21-0863388.0390.02.08.66 TLXTriple Lynx
WST-21-0868A228.0231.03.04.31 TLXTriple Lynx
 234.0236.52.55.34 TLXTriple Lynx
 241.5243.52.05.85 TLXTriple Lynx
 373.6375.92.35.88 TLXTriple Lynx
 559.2561.52.37.11 LX4Lynx 4
WST-21-0877307.7309.72.022115.1LSW
Lynx SW
including309.1309.40.31475100
WST-21-0885B148.5150.52.06.49 LSW
Lynx SW
including149.5150.51.013.0 
 296.5300.54.012.8 LSWLynx SW
WST-21-0886100.6102.72.111.8 BCT
Bobcat
including101.7102.40.730.5 
WST-21-0898391.7394.73.028.2 TLX
Triple Lynx
including392.8394.01.261.9 
WST-21-0899B164.9167.02.16.35 LSWLynx SW
 220.2225.35.110.2 LSW
Lynx SW
including220.2221.00.825.8 
WST-21-0899C372.0374.02.08.81 LSW
Lynx SW
including373.2373.60.443.7 
WST-21-0910A97.299.32.14.04 BCT
Bobcat
including98.198.70.613.9 
 169.5171.52.010.3 LSW
Lynx SW
including171.0171.50.539.0 
 290.0292.02.021.2 LSW
Lynx SW
including290.3291.00.755.9 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. BCT = Bobcat, CAE and CA2 = Caribou, LSW = Lynx Southwest, LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4, TLX = Triple Lynx, UDD = Underdog, WFN = Windfall North and Z27 = Zone 27.


Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth (°)Dip
(°)		Length
(m)		UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-21-1871-W1331-56111945249654343974022475
OSK-W-21-1949-W11105-57131445344054354794013825
OSK-W-21-1963-W7123-58143145376154358164014275
OSK-W-21-1963-W8123-58145245376154358164014275
OSK-W-21-2287-W7116-53132045360754357144044075
OSK-W-21-2287-W9116-53132945360754357144044075
OSK-W-21-2400-W1336-5386145287854344194012825
OSK-W-21-2416-W6123-5499045316954356244123650
OSK-W-21-2416-W7123-54110445316954356244123650
OSK-W-21-2479-W10344-5580745231554344203992325
OSK-W-21-2479-W11344-55100545231554344203992325
OSK-W-21-2522-W4128-54120845345054355924113900
OSK-W-21-2531-W3344-62132945256654344154032550
OSK-W-21-2531-W4344-62120345256654344154032550
OSK-W-21-2532-W3341-60119145247854344304012475
OSK-W-21-2537-W3114-54102445298154355494203450
OSK-W-21-2540-W4117-60129745346554356404103925
OSK-W-21-2540-W5117-60131145346554356404103925
OSK-W-21-2540-W6117-60154145346554356404103925
OSK-W-21-2548331-5777445283254345453982850
OSK-W-21-2551-W4120-55102645362254356354054050
OSK-W-21-2578350-5394245217854343973992200
OSK-W-21-2578-W2350-5392445217854343973992200
OSK-W-21-2587127-59127845335054356734183850
OSK-W-21-2589-W2130-4996945296054355394203425
OSK-W-21-259318-7683345413554350583974225
OSK-W-21-2595150-6074245283054353244143225
OSK-W-21-2600329-5078945247054346264032550
OSK-W-21-2606325-6177445278654345263982800
OSK-W-21-2609338-6271145268354343514022625
OSK-W-21-2610153-6268445283154353244143225
OSK-W-21-2612333-5171745239154346384022500
OSK-W-21-2615338-6025845224854351504122625
OSK-W-21-2616341-5626445227954351634112650
OSK-W-21-2618330-5624845227954351624112650
OSK-W-21-2620145-5972345276954353124063150
OSK-W-21-2622328-6324945224754351504122625
OSK-W-21-2623336-5027945227854351624112650
OSK-W-21-2624351-479345218654351224052550
OSK-W-21-2627155-4510545219654351794052600
WST-21-0649136-477904532585435211983525
WST-21-0771C127-5235745295454350032523175
WST-21-0784132-663614535075435327-73800
WST-21-0855B118-457514535075435333-483800
WST-21-0857A141-515924533225435236543600
WST-21-0859133-6649945310554350672313325
WST-21-0860126-603044535085435328-73800
WST-21-0863135-644034535085435327-73800
WST-21-0868A130-449224533745435296-263675
WST-21-0877158-6049045310554350652313325
WST-21-0879139-447244532585435209963525
WST-21-0885B145-5337745295454350032533175
WST-21-0886128-5137545295454350042533175
WST-21-0898141-614024535085435327-73800
WST-21-0899B134-6028745295554350042533175
WST-21-0899C139-5843445295554350042523175
WST-21-0901116-183404534625435327323775
WST-21-0906A133-5838145310554350662313325
WST-21-0910A143-6343845295454350042523175

Bobcat
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite veins controlled by northeast trending faults and shears and to a lesser extent in minor crustiform quartz-tourmaline-ankerite-pyrite veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockwork. Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics, rhyolites near faults, or at the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Caribou Zone
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Underdog
Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Zone 27
Mineralization most commonly occurs as replacement-type characterized by 5% to 50% disseminated, stringer, semi-massive or stockwork pyrite, ptygmatic tourmaline veins, quartz-tourmaline crustiform veins, local quartz-carbonate veins, and local visible gold. Mineralization is associated with moderate to strong sericite, weak to strong silica, weak chlorite and carbonate and locally weak fuchsite and is hosted in strongly altered andesites, in or at the contact of the rhyolite, or along the contacts with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

Windfall North
Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites and most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz veins with trace to 10% pyrite, traces of sphalerite and chalcopyrite, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in a silica-carbonate-sericite alteration envelope and is constrained within shear zones with pervasive sericite-carbonate ± fuchsite ± silica alteration.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date  of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

