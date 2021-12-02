Evolve Completes Senior Leadership Transition

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (“Evolve”) (NYSE American: SNMP), a publicly traded limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development and ownership of infrastructure critical to the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources, today announced the completion of previously disclosed senior leadership changes, including the addition of key members of the HOBO Renewable Diesel, LLC (“HOBO”) management team and the departure of Evolve Chief Executive Officer, Gerald Willinger.



Effective December 1st, HOBO Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Randy Gibbs became the new Chief Executive Officer of Evolve’s general partner as well as a member of its board of directors. Mike Keuss, HOBO Co-Founder and President, has assumed the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of Evolve’s general partner, and HOBO’s Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Hartigan, has joined as the new President and Chief Investment Officer of Evolve’s general partner.

Evolve’s new management team will continue to pursue diversified energy transition opportunities, including the previously announced Levo Mobility LLC joint venture (“Levo JV”) focused on fleet electrification, as well as funding the construction of HOBO’s initial project that is expected to produce more than 120 million gallons of renewable fuels annually. New management will also evaluate Evolve’s capital structure to identify ways of further enhancing its ability to raise funds for future energy transition projects, and expects to consider, among other initiatives, a potential election to be taxed as a corporation in order to access a broader range of potential investors.

“Mike, Jonathan and I are honored to officially join in our new roles and lead Evolve at such a dynamic time in its history,” said Randy Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer of Evolve. “We look forward to working closely with the entire Evolve team as we continue to shift the business toward meaningful energy transition opportunities and creating additional value for our unitholders.”

