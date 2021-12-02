Southern California-based Medicare Advantage Insurer Clever Care Health Plan Anticipating Over 10-Fold Year-Over-Year Membership Increase

Arcadia, CA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care Health Plan Inc. (CCHP), a Medicare Advantage plan founded in Southern California in the Spring of 2020, is projecting an over 10 fold year-over-year membership increase after the current 2022 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) ends on December 7, 2021.

In only its second year of operations, Clever Care has quickly become a leader in providing California residents with a comprehensive and unique approach to health coverage, which includes Western clinical care coverage integrated with supplemental benefits incorporating Eastern health and wellness solutions.

Due in large part to CCHP’s rapid community adoption in Southern California, they will now be able to provide its members in 2022 with access to more than 15,000 healthcare providers including community-based primary care providers, acupuncturists, and dentists.

“The growth and enthusiasm we are seeing for Clever Care’s unique health plan offerings during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) have far exceeded our expectations,” said Myong Lee, President and COO, Clever Care Health Plan. “We always understood that the changing health and wellness needs of the diverse cultures of California and our country requires a new approach, and that is what Clever Care is all about.”

Having raised more than $95 million dollars in private funding and attracted a world-class board of advisors in healthcare, Clever Care is poised to continue its rapid growth both in Southern California and expand around the United States.

For additional information please visit http://www.CleverCareHealthPlan.com

About Clever Care Health Plan

Clever Care Health Plan, Inc. is a culturally sensitive health plan based in Southern California that offers a combination of Western clinical-based medicine integrated with Eastern methodologies. This holistic approach offers a network of more than 15,000 provider facilities and 58 leading hospitals to deliver innovative treatments that meets the needs of 21st century medicine. In addition, Clever Care Health Plan’s network includes multilingual speaking doctors and specialists to deliver better service and access to care for their members. Clever Care Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on contract renewal.