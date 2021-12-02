RTFANS, China’s Leading Manufacturer of HVLS Fans, Evaporative Coolers Updates Inventory

Kowloon City, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTFANS, china’s leading manufacturer and supplier of HVLS Fans and evaporative coolers has updated the inventory with a new range of products. The company provides one-stop ventilation and cooling solutions for large spaces. Their product range consists of industrial hvls ceiling fans, commercial ceiling fans, evaporative air coolers, cooling pads, and exhaust fans. The industrial air coolers are designed to offer the ultimate cooling effect and they are available on a large scale for factories that need energy-efficient cooling. These cost-efficient cooling solutions are also offered for a substantial size of indoor spaces and outdoor areas.



Warehouses require proper ventilation so as to offer the employees a comfortable place to work, thereby improving their efficiency and productivity on a daily basis. Warehouses are also used for storage which means the items that are stored also need to be protected from humidity. Warehouse ventilation is of utmost importance and RTFANS offers large warehouse cooling fans to address these issues. There are different models launched for various purposes including airport waiting rooms, overhead HVLS fans for churches, livestock facilities and cattle horse barns, schools and commercial showrooms, factories, distribution centers, shopping malls, and more.

The evaporative air coolers are also known as environmental air conditioners, water-cooled condensers or desert coolers. They are the most cost-effective and practical ways to cool large indoor and outdoor spaces. These air coolers can quickly cool down open production workshops, factories, and other open spaces. Both evaporative air coolers and industrial ventilation hvls fans are low in investment as well as operational costs. RTFANS’ top-quality material promises durability. Each and every motor undergoes 100% quality control. The wall-mounted evaporative air coolers are the most practical options for large industrial and commercial spaces, retail stores, shopping malls, internet cafes, workshops, factories, warehouses, and distribution centers.

RTFANS is committed to offering the best-in-class designs and environment-friendly cooling solutions for various industrial, commercial and residential applications. The company has gained immense knowledge and expertise in evaporative cooling technology and products, with thousands of applications for large industrial and commercial ventilation and cooling solutions. Their products are designed to enhance the indoor air quality, create a fresh and favorable living and working environment. With almost 2 decades in the industry, RTFANS never fails to adhere to their strict quality control and monitoring starting with system design to construction, testing to after-sales service. The company aims to be the world’s leading provider of specialized HVLS Fans, industrial air coolers, cooling fans, large industrial ceiling fans, and other cooling solutions.

About RTFANS

RTFANS headquartered at Kowloon City, Hong Kong are the manufacturers and suppliers of the best HVLS fans and evaporative coolers in China. The company has been offering world-class cooling solutions for over 18 years now. The company boasts of a massive factory where all the design, construction, and quality checks are done on a large scale. Founded in 2003, RTFANS has over 8000 projects to its credit while serving more than 3250 clients in over 40 countries around the world.

