Galaxy Gaming Appoints Cheryl Kondra to Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems for land-based casinos and iGaming, announced today that Cheryl Kondra has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2021.



Ms. Kondra currently serves as Vice President of Internal Audit at Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Prior to Tractor Supply, she had an extensive career in gaming, having served as the VP of Internal Audit and Chief Compliance Officer at Pinnacle Entertainment and as the Chief Audit Executive at Caesars Entertainment, among other positions. Throughout her more than 20-year career in the gaming industry, she built strong teams to address the many audit, compliance, regulatory and legal issues impacting companies in the gaming sector.

Executive Comments

“We are fortunate to have an individual with Cheryl’s experience join our Board,” said Mark Lipparelli, Chairman of Galaxy’s Board of Directors. “She knows firsthand the expectations stakeholders have of companies serving the gaming industry, and she has helped some of the largest companies in the business to exceed those expectations. I am confident Cheryl will bring material contributions to Galaxy as a member of the Board.”

“I appreciate the invitation to join the Galaxy Board,” Cheryl Kondra replied. “And I look forward to bringing my recent experience at Tractor Supply as well as my decades working for multi-jurisdictional public gaming companies."

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, and cruise ship and casinos worldwide. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners LLC, Galaxy licenses proprietary table games content to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy on Facebook , YouTube and Twitte r .