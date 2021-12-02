CapStar Announces Chairman Succession Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), today announced its Board of Directors elected James S. Turner, Jr. to succeed Dennis C. Bottorff as non-executive Chairman, following the April 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Bottorff, who has served as non-executive Chairman since the Company’s founding, informed the Board he will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors.



“CapStar has accomplished much as it has grown from a start-up into a customer focused, high-performing institution,” said Bottorff. “Jay Turner’s abilities and experience uniquely qualify him to lead the board and to partner with Tim Schools and our outstanding associates. CapStar is well positioned for a bright future.”

Mr. Turner currently serves as Managing Director of MarketStreet Enterprises where he has been instrumental in shaping Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood into one of the most desirable mixed-use communities nationally. He is a key member of the community, currently serving on the boards of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Downtown Partnership and formerly serving on the boards of Cumberland Heights and the Frist Center for the Visual Arts. Turner is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Law School.

“I look forward to working with Jay in his new role as he leads our board and supports our vision to be the employer of choice and the go-to financial services provider in the markets we serve,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “On behalf of the board and the CapStar team, I thank Denny for his leadership the past 14 years.”

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.1 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

