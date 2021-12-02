Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Boutique Lake Arrowhead Brokerage, Prime Properties

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, has welcomed Lake Arrowhead’s Prime Properties to its growing operation. With the addition of this newest location set in the pristine San Bernardino Mountains, Corcoran Global Living now has nearly 2,600 expert real estate associates across 70 offices with annual combined sales of $9 billion.

"Our organization is built on relationships. We’re excited to welcome Jeff Perlis and the entire Prime Properties team to the Corcoran Global Living family. Aligning with this amazing group of consummate professionals with deep local knowledge of Lake Arrowhead further expands our reach and offering into this jewel of a region,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “In supporting the growth and goals of our associates and our clients, we are able to truly make a difference in our communities and in people’s lives.”

This latest expansion broadens Corcoran Global Living’s reach throughout California’s most desirable and loved communities. This newest growth includes the leadership of Jeff Perlis, founder and owner of Prime Properties, who joins the leadership team as a partner of Corcoran Global Living.

Set in the San Bernardino Mountains and surrounded by national forest, this mountainous lakeside region features Lake Arrowhead at its heart. A four-season resort community, Lake Arrowhead is a private lake exclusively available to homeowners and their guests. The region boasts an alpine-like atmosphere, majestic landscapes, the tranquility afforded by its forested surroundings and a wide array of recreational activities for the outdoor enthusiast. Homes surrounding the lake range from cozy cabins and cottages to elegant lodges and estates. Often described as the “Jewel of Southern California”, it feels a world away while within a two-hour drive of Los Angeles, San Diego and Palm Springs. While many people make this gem of a region their full-time home, it is also attractive to those seeking vacation homes and investment properties. Communities include Lake Arrowhead, Twin Peaks, Blue Jay, Cedar Glen, Skyforest and Rimforest.

"To lead a successful brokerage, you constantly must ask yourself: how do we grow the company and help all our agents more, while also enjoying the lifestyle and work-life balance each of us wants? There are opportunities for us to grow by adding more people, by putting more systems in place or by having broader marketing. Through joining Corcoran Global Living, we can do all of that and more," commented Jeff Perlis, former owner and broker of Prime Properties, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. "We now get to reap all the benefits of being the entrepreneurial company we've always been, and we gain the size, scope and strength of being part of something bigger. The networking and sales opportunities we now have involving other Corcoran Global Living associates in destination communities such as Lake Tahoe, Truckee and Bear Valley provide clients a level of opportunity and service unmatched within the real estate industry. It's a very rosy future for all of us."

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada and Central Ohio markets with 70 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with nearly 2,600 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $9 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

