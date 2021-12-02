Psyence Group Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG | OTCQB: PSYGF) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, announces that it is commencing a non-brokered private placement offering of up to CAD$2,000,000 of unsecured convertible promissory notes (the “Notes”). The Notes are convertible at the option of the holder at any time and will be automatically converted upon the occurrence of certain events at a 20% discount to the market price of the Company’s common shares at the time of conversion, subject to a minimum conversion price of $0.25 and a maximum conversion price of $0.40. The Notes mature 24 months from their date of issuance and bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum.

ABOUT PSYENCE GROUP: www.psyence.com

Psyence is a public life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and (CSE: PSYG) and quoted on the OTCQB (OTCQB: PSYGF), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care.

Our name “Psyence” combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Informed by nature and guided by science, we built and operate one of the world’s first federally licensed commercial psilocybin mushroom cultivation and production facilities in Lesotho, Southern Africa. Our team brings international experience in both business and science and includes experts in mycology, neurology, palliative care, and drug development. We work to develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development.

Our key divisions, Psyence Production, Psyence Therapeutics, and Psyence Function, anchor an international collaboration, with operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, South Africa and a presence in the United States and Australia.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements in this news release related to Psyence Group Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the proposed private placement and the convertible debentures. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the assumptions that there will be demand for the Company’s Notes. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include demand for the Company’s securities being less than anticipated, fluctuations in the price the Company’s common shares, and the Company not raising the amount expected, or any funds at all. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about the Company’s proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psilocybin analogues, or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. The Company has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials. If the Company cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on the Company’s performance and operations.