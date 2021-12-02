Rehab Near Me Launching App Helps Users Find an Addiction Treatment Center in Their Area

Los Angeles, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RehabNear.Me is happy to announce that they are launching an app that can help users in finding an addiction treatment center in their area. This app also has a mental health component for individuals who want to elevate their mindset. It also provides an inspiring quote daily and it has the goal of helping people remain focused on their goal of sobriety. Also in the works is a community aspect that allows app users to engage with other users and possibly motivate or uplift each other.

James Thomas, a spokesperson for Rehab Near Me, says, “Addiction is really a complex disorder that is affected by a wide range of factors. The first step that people struggling with addiction need to take on the road to recovery is to realize that they have become dependent on a certain substance and that it has negatively affected their lives. The next step is to look for an addiction treatment facility near you. This is where we can help. We have launched our new website a few months back to offer some assistance with this, and now we are launching our app to make it easier for individuals to search for the treatment facility that they prefer using their mobile devices.”

The Rehab Near Me app allows users to search for treatment centers, providing some important advice on how to evaluate a particular facility once the app user has visited a particular addiction treatment website. These facilities often provide inpatient drug rehab, which is a kind of treatment program where the patient has to reside in the facility while undergoing treatment. This allows for structured round-the-clock care for every patient. Medical professionals are present who will supervise every patient and provide continuous assistance and care. It will usually include some individual and group therapy sessions. An important advantage of inpatient drug rehab is that the patients are able to stay away from their problematic home environment that may have contributed to the development of the addiction. Another benefit is, of course, the regular attention provided by addiction experts who tailor the treatment provided based on the specific needs of each individual.

Various addiction treatment facilities will vary widely in how they provide their programs. The only common factor would be the need for patients to stay in the facility 24/7 throughout the duration of the treatment program. Some offer short-term residential treatment programs while others provide longer programs. Medication and counseling therapy are usually provided but there will be variations depending on the facility and possibly on the needs of the individual. Many residential treatment programs are capable of handling the social and medical needs of patients although some will only provide therapy. Thus, all of these considerations need to be made when choosing a particular rehab facility.

In finding the right addiction treatment facility for a particular individual, there are also other factors to consider aside from the various programs offered and details about the treatment center. It is always possible to search online for rehab centers and those who have insurance may ask an insurance representative to help in locating a facility that is willing to accept the insurance plan. People can also search using the directory from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or SAMHSA.

Rehab Near Me was established to help people with addiction problems to find the right people that can help them get the treatment they require. Addiction is a really tough problem but it is easier for people who are affected when they have other people to talk to. Addiction treatment centers can make people struggling with an addiction realize that they are not alone. These facilities also have a team of medical professionals who are ready to give them advice and guide them to sobriety.

Those who are interested in facilities offering “drug rehab near you” or in the app can check out the Rehab Near Me website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

