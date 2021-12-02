Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2021 on December 2, 2021. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Mike McGovern, Executive Chairman of the Board and Principal Executive Officer, commented, “The Company’s third quarter is reflective of a significant step along our transformation journey. We completed the exit of our fluids management business, announced the sale of our service rig business, and continued the sales of our pressure pumping assets. We expect to complete our exit from the US Land service business by the end of the year. The new Superior is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in our higher margin business lines as we move forward into 2022.”  

McGovern added, “In addition to our dedicated focus on the earnings of the business, our divestitures support another strategic goal to have a continuously improving ESG program. In 2021 alone we’ve exited our water hauling and storage businesses and land service rig operations. Divesting these businesses has significantly reduced our truck and trailer fleet which will reduce our overall carbon footprint. We continue to have active dialogue with customers who are focused on ESG performance and accountability within their own supply chain. Superior’s ESG focus is well aligned with the future needs of our industry.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results

The Company reported a loss from operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $44.0 million on revenue of $178.6 million. This compares to a loss from operations of $36.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 on revenues of $165.9 million. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported a loss from operations of $59.4 million on revenues of $136.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $31.4 million for the quarter was up slightly compared to $30.0 million in second quarter 2021 and up significantly from a negative EBITDA in the third quarter 2020. Refer to page 10 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

The valuation process under fresh start accounting caused certain fully depreciated assets to be assigned an estimated fair value of $282.1 million and remaining useful life of less than 36 months. Depreciation expense for the first, second and third quarters of 2021 was $45.6 million, $57.3 million and $56.9 million respectively. Depreciation expense for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately $50.7 million, and $75.1 million and $46.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Third Quarter 2021 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 17% compared with revenue of $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. U.S. offshore revenue was $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3% compared with revenue of $53.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. International revenue of $94.6 million increased by 11%, as compared to revenue of $84.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $76.2 million, a 13% increase from second quarter 2021 revenue of $67.2 million. The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $102.4 million, a 4% increase from the second quarter 2021 revenue of $98.7 million.

Discontinued Operations

The Company reported a net loss from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.2 million on revenue of $17.0 million. This compares to a net loss from discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2021 of $19.4 million on revenue of $45.1 million.

At the end of the third quarter 2021, assets held for sale totaled $87.9 million compared to $170.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The reduction in assets held for sale relate primarily to the disposition of our subsidiary Complete Energy Services, pressure pumping asset sales, impairments related to the assets of SPN Well Services and a decline in discontinued operations working capital. The Company expects the majority of the remaining assets held for sale to be disposed of during the fourth quarter of 2021. Approximately $26.8 million of assets held for sale at the end of the third quarter relate to various real estate holdings across US basins that we expect to monetize in 2022. Refer to page 6 for a bridge of second quarter assets held for sale to third quarter.

Total cash proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets through November 30, 2021 are $76.1 million.

Liquidity

As of November 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $370.9 million and availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility of approximately $79.3 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility.

As of November 30, 2021, the Company owned 3.6 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com and use access code 1516637. You may also listen to the call by dialing in at 1-877-800-3682 in the United States and Canada or 1-615-622-8047 for International calls and using access code 1516637. The call will be available for replay until December 31, 2021 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Wendell York at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q filed on September 30, 2021, October 29, 2021 and December 3, 2021 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
          
 Three months ended Nine months ended
 September 30,  June 30, September 30,
  2021  2020  2021 2021(1)  2020
          
Revenues$178,583  $135,976  $165,892  $496,246  $521,797 
          
Cost of revenues 124,973   87,074   103,579   326,193   318,013 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 59,208   28,163   59,018   166,614   89,052 
General and administrative expenses 33,671   51,440   32,308   95,469   164,957 
Restructuring and other expenses 4,712   25,746   7,438   21,803   27,033 
Reduction in value of assets -   2,929   -   -   19,451 
Loss from operations (43,981)  (59,376)  (36,451)  (113,833)  (96,709)
          
Other income         
Interest income (expense), net 647   (24,800)  535   1,596   (74,698)
Reorganization items, net -   -   -   335,560   - 
Other income (expense) (6,224)  (1,399)  2,570   (8,604)  (4,810)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (49,558)  (85,575)  (33,346)  214,719   (176,217)
Income taxes benefit 9,518   (1,815)  1,747   (44,453)  12,345 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (40,040)  (87,390)  (31,599)  170,266   (163,872)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (5,161)  (69,914)  (19,400)  (34,319)  (138,002)
Net income (loss)$(45,201) $(157,304) $(50,999) $135,947  $(301,874)

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

No earnings per share information is presented due to the change in reporting entity as a result of our emergence from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
 September 30, December 31,
  2021  2020
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$258,024  $188,006 
Accounts receivable, net 174,065   158,516 
Income taxes receivable -   8,891 
Prepaid expenses 26,881   31,793 
Inventory and other current assets 78,630   86,198 
Investment in equity securities 18,684   - 
Assets held for sale 87,922   242,104 
Total current assets 644,206   715,508 
    
Property, plant and equipment, net 403,473   408,107 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,871   33,317 
Goodwill -   138,677 
Notes receivable 75,564   72,129 
Restricted cash 79,560   80,179 
Intangible and other long-term assets, net 24,109   53,162 
Total assets$1,255,783  $1,501,079 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)  
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$56,500  $50,330 
Accrued expenses 109,054   114,777 
Liabilities held for sale 23,241   46,376 
Total current liabilities 188,795   211,483 
    
Decommissioning liabilities 173,132   134,436 
Operating lease liabilities 20,608   29,464 
Deferred income taxes 32,396   5,288 
Other long-term liabilities 70,355   123,261 
Liabilities subject to compromise -   1,335,794 
Total liabilities 485,286   1,839,726 
    
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 770,497   (338,647)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)$1,255,783  $1,501,079 


The graph “SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES - ASSETS HELD FOR SALE” is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35a906b2-4dae-42f2-bc2d-92ff6b1e9dcc

   
 Assets Held For Sale Bridge
 
 June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021
 
 (in millions) 
      
 $170.2  Q2 Assets Held for Sale 
 ($41.4)  Disposition of Complete Energy Services 
 ($15.0)  Pressure Pumping Sales 
 ($14.5)  SPN WS Impairment 
 ($11.4)  Decline in Working Capital 
 $87.9  Q3 Assets Held for Sale 
      


 Assets Held For Sale 
 Three months ended September 30, 2021 
      
 $26.8  Real Estate 
 $8.5  SPN Well Services Assets 
 $26.8  Pressure Pumping and Excluded Assets (Machinery and Equip) 
 $62.1  Total PP&E 
      
 $17.9  Current Assets ($11M A/R) 
 $7.9  Right of Use (Lease Assets) and other 
 $87.9  Total Assets Held for Sale 

 

 

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
 Nine months ended
 September 30,
 2021(1)  2020
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income (loss)$135,947  $(301,874)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 200,257   113,313 
Reduction in value of assets 26,905   129,042 
Reorganization items, net (354,279)  - 
Other non-cash items 20,727   17,627 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities 12,652   60,489 
Net cash from operating activities 42,209   18,597 
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Payments for capital expenditures (28,482)  (37,408)
Proceeds from sales of assets 58,781   44,097 
Net cash from investing activities 30,299   6,689 
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Other (3,419)  (12,340)
Net cash from financing activities (3,419)  (12,340)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 311   (378)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 69,400   12,568 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 268,184   275,388 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$337,584  $287,956 

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
      
 Three months ended
 September 30,  June 30,
  2021
  2020
  2021
      
U.S. land     
Rentals$25,627  $-  $20,789 
Well Services 6,638   -   6,781 
Drilling Products and Services -   10,459   - 
Production Services -   383   - 
Technical Solutions -   4,694   - 
Total U.S. land 32,265   15,536   27,570 
      
U.S. offshore     
Rentals 28,997   -   26,890 
Well Services 22,756   -   26,574 
Drilling Products and Services -   26,242   - 
Production Services -   6,630   - 
Technical Solutions -   15,740   - 
Total U.S. offshore 51,753   48,612   53,464 
      
International     
Rentals 21,593   -   19,558 
Well Services 72,972   -   65,300 
Drilling Products and Services -   19,301   - 
Production Services -   39,948   - 
Technical Solutions -   12,579   - 
Total International 94,565   71,828   84,858 
Total Revenues$178,583  $135,976  $165,892 

(1) Combines results from Predecessor periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and Successor periods subsequent to emergence. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
    
 Three months ended
 September 30,June 30,
  2021  2021
Revenues   
Rentals$76,217  $67,237 
Well Services 102,366   98,655 
Corporate and other -   - 
Total Revenues$178,583  $165,892 
    
Loss from Operations   
Rentals$(6,046) $(9,232)
Well Services (18,229)  (5,226)
Corporate and other (19,706)  (21,993)
Total loss from Operations$(43,981) $(36,451)
    
 Adjusted EBITDA   
Rentals$35,595  $32,851 
Well Services 8,894   9,987 
Corporate and other (13,042)  (12,833)
Total loss from Operations$31,447  $30,005 

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
      
 Three months ended
 September 30,  June 30,
  2021  2020  2021
      
Net income (loss) from continuing operations$(40,040) $(87,390) $(31,599)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 59,208   28,163   59,018 
Interest (income) expense, net (647)  24,800   (535)
Income taxes (9,518)  1,815   (1,747)
Restructuring and other expenses 4,712   25,746   7,438 
Reduction in value of assets -   2,929   - 
Other (income) expense 6,224   1,399   (2,570)
Other adjustments (1) 11,508     
Adjusted EBITDA$31,447  $(2,538) $30,005 

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.

(1) Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
        
 Three months ended September 30, 2021
   Well Corporate Consolidated
 Rentals Services and Other Total
        
Loss from continuing operations$(6,046) $(18,229) $(19,706) $(43,981)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 41,641   15,615   1,952   59,208 
Restructuring and other expenses -   -   4,712   4,712 
Other adjustments (1) -   11,508   -   11,508 
Adjusted EBITDA$35,595  $8,894  $(13,042) $31,447 
        
 Three months ended June 30, 2021
   Well Corporate Consolidated
 Rentals Services and Other Total
        
Loss from continuing operations$(9,232) $(5,226) $(21,993) $(36,451)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 42,083   15,213   1,722   59,018 
Restructuring and other expenses -   -   7,438   7,438 
Adjusted EBITDA$32,851  $9,987  $(12,833) $30,005 

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of reorganization items and restructuring and other expenses, other income/expense and other adjustments.

(1) Other adjustments relate to costs associated with our Transformation Project which are included in cost of revenues in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily relate to shut down costs incurred at certain locations and include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.

