ConnX Expands Long-Standing Partnership with Kandy, Rolling Out Work from Everywhere Solutions for Large, Distributed Retailers

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.'s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications announced today an advance in their long-standing relationship with ConnX, Inc., a leader in digital communications transformation powered by AI and automation.



Following a range of highly successful implementations for physical, digital and hybrid retailers, Kandy and ConnX are unveiling their full-stack real time communications offering designed to meet the specific needs of retailers. The two companies recently transformed a national retail communications network in the US built and managed by ConnX which connects over 80,000 endpoints including physical stores, a contact center, and the retailer’s eCommerce platform. For more information, click to download the case study.

Kandy delivers a full suite of cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) capabilities to its cloud customers through its carrier-grade Kandy Business Solutions including Cloud PBX, Smart Office UC Clients, Collaboration, Contact Center, and SIP Trunks. Kandy makes all these solutions available through leading channel partners including ConnX and AT&T.

With a unique platform that delivers a comprehensive real time communications solution to mid-size and large global enterprises, including unified voice, data, video, chat, messaging, collaboration, security, and AI-powered service assurance, ConnX currently serves customers in 120 countries with plans to expand services and global reach to meet the growing global demands of existing and new customers.

“We chose Kandy years ago as part of our foundation when we saw the move from legacy voice systems accelerating into pure cloud alternatives,” said Indrajit Ghosh, founder and CEO, ConnX. “We were there from the beginning and are proud to have been not only an early adopter of their as-a-service offerings, but to have contributed to the advancement of their technology stack and capabilities. Our most recent large retail implementation was a huge success and being expanded to include new applications and more seats. We have all the data we need to validate the strength and stability of Kandy’s platform and it's global reach, together with the innovation and simplicity of our AI/SDWAN, SIP-as-a-Service, and AI-Analytics-as-a-Service offerings tailored for the retail industry.”

“Kandy inspires creativity,” said Chuck Canton, President, Kandy. “Our partners, developers and customers are building world class applications, supported by our team’s ongoing commitment and support. ConnX has been a world-class partner from day one, and one of the largest consumers of our software and cloud- communications platform. Their seamless implementations of increasingly large and distributed private enterprise networks continues to deepen our relationship. Today, by rolling out this exciting industry solution that retailers are looking for, we bring even greater value together as the retail sector continues their digital transformation journey. The ConnX/Kandy solution drives better customer experience, lower total cost of ownership, and opens the door for ongoing creative and competitive advantages.”

Kandy’s growing community of technology and solution partners, systems integrators, application developers and resellers delivers real-time communications in way that are intuitive, immersive, and yet simple, to meet the needs of modern businesses.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. In 2020, American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., acquired Computex Technology Group and Kandy Communications. For more information, visit avctechnologies.com

AVCT Contact: info@avctechnologies.com

About Kandy

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies company, is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io

About ConnX

ConnX is a Digital Communications Transformation as a Service platform provider that integrates SDWAN, UC collaboration, mobility, security, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation to help enterprise customers transform from fragmented and siloed communications services to an integrated, AI-driven, multi-service collaboration platform. ConnX Maestro Orchestrator enables customers to rapidly realize the benefits of AI and digital transformation to mitigate the challenges associated with communications integration, provisioning, support, maintenance, and migration resulting in lower cost, higher productivity, and a predictable and consistent user experience. For more information, visit connxai.com.