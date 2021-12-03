Unbanked Teams Up With Toys for Tots to Enable Crypto Donations

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbanked , a global fintech provider that connects traditional enterprise and banking systems with blockchain, has begun a holiday fundraising program for Toys for Tots, an annual program run by the United States Marine Corps that collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children in local communities.

Starting today through December 20, Unbanked will be hosting a crypto payment profile that allows people to donate in twenty-eight different digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, Litecoin, and more. The company recently added this feature alongside their crypto-friendly Debit Card and Global Bank Accounts to more seamlessly facilitate financial transactions using blockchain.

"The current cryptocurrency bull market has been good to a lot of us and this holiday season is the perfect time to pay it forward. We naturally wanted to highlight the benefits of blockchain and digital assets to help a great cause," said Unbanked Co-CEO, Ian Kane. "It's an absolute honor to fundraise for Toys for Tots and a privilege to provide them with the tools they need to take advantage of this emerging digital economy to provide for others."

To donate, all people need to do is visit the Toys for Tots Crypto Profile, select the currency they'd like to send, scan the QR code or copy the payment address into their self-custodial wallet application and complete the blockchain transaction in seconds. There is no limit and any amount helps.

"Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "We are pleased to receive such generous support from Unbanked. Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 74 years through our Toys for Tots Program."

Silvester concluded, "With [Unbanked's] support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of many less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

To donate digital currency to Toys for Tots, please click here .

About Unbanked

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that financial access and control is a fundamental human right, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live.

You can learn more about Unbanked at unbanked.com or by following them on Facebook ( facebook.com/unbankedhq ), Twitter ( @unbankedhq ), Linkedin ( linkedin.com/company/unbankedhq ), and Instagram (@unbankedhq).

Media Contact

marketing@unbanked.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ted Silvester





Toys for Tots & Unbanked team up for crypto donations









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment