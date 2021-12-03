Las Vegas, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVGEA Brings Six Companies And More Than 550 Jobs to Southern Nevada Design Factory, Envases, Evanesce, Pūrtec, Rapid Response Monitoring Services, and Saratoga Food Specialties were approved for state incentives

LAS VEGAS—Six companies will bring more than 550 jobs to Southern Nevada, in part due to incentives approved by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board of directors and supported by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA).

Design Factory, Envases, Evanesce, Pūrtec, Rapid Response Monitoring Services, and Saratoga Food Specialties will relocate to or expand in Southern Nevada, adding 556 regional jobs in the next five years.

“Southern Nevada should be proud of these companies and the success of the region’s business growth in 2021,” said Jared Smith, COO of LVGEA. “LVGEA, our partners, and the companies we support have broken the regional record for assisted new jobs this year, and we predict continued growth in 2022.”

LVGEA focuses on assisting existing regional companies, recruiting new companies, and championing resources to get our citizens into high-quality jobs, according to Smith.

“Step number one is having companies like these that offer competitive pay and career pathways for the people who need them,” he added.

In 2021, the GOED Board approved a total of 42 companies for incentives in the state including 30 relocating or expanding in Southern Nevada.

GOED works closely with the LVGEA and other redevelopment agencies across the state to ensure that businesses can get the incentives they need to expand.

“I would like to welcome these new companies to Nevada and commend those who are expanding,” said Governor Steve Sisolak, who chairs the GOED Board. “We are moving Nevada forward.”

Since January 2019, 75 companies have received abatements like these and are expected to create more than 11,340 jobs by 2026, the governor added. These companies are making a $2 billion capital investment and will generate more than $1 billion in new net tax revenues over the next decade.

“We have had a very productive year coming out of the pandemic,” said GOED Executive Director Michael Brown. “The companies that are choosing Nevada are making a major investment in our state. I am also encouraged by the quality of the jobs they are creating.”

Design Factory — 13 jobs, $27.34 average wage, Information & Communication Technologies

The Design Factory is a trade show exhibit production company looking to expand its Southern Nevada operation. This company was approved for the creation of 10 jobs in the first two years of operation, with the potential for 13 jobs within five years of operation.

“Design Factory Las Vegas is thrilled to continue designing and building creative brand experiences for companies attending trade shows and conventions in our world-class facilities that are expanding every day. With the support of the LVGEA and Governor’s office in relation to the expansion of our own operation locally, we know Las Vegas is ready for a BIG comeback and we will be a part of that in a big way,“ said Chris Harvey, Owner of Design Factory.

Envases — 150 jobs, $23.90 average wage, General & Advanced Manufacturing

Envases is a packaging manufacturing facility. This company was approved for the creation of 73 jobs in the first two years of operation with the potential for 150 jobs within five years of operation.

Evanesce — 114 jobs, $24.19 average wage, General & Advanced Manufacturing

Evanesce is an innovative packaging material manufacturer seeking to establish a facility in the City of North Las Vegas. This company was approved for the creation of 54 jobs in the first two years of operation, with the potential for 114 jobs within five years of operation.

“As a complete solution to replacing single-use plastics and expanded polystyrene foam in food packaging, Evanesce is excited to bring our second U.S. manufacturing facility to North Las Vegas,” said the company’s founder and CEO Douglas Horne. “Our Nevada facility allows us to serve our growing customer base in the Western U.S. and rapidly expand the production of our American-made, sustainable food packaging solutions.”

Pūrtec — 75 jobs, $33.52 average wage, General & Advanced Manufacturing

Pūrtec provides water treatment equipment and services including deionized water and soft water services, and reverse osmosis systems. With the incentives approved by GOED, the Las Vegas-based company plans to expand its operations in the region and create 25 jobs in the first two years of operation, with the potential for 75 jobs within five years of operation.

“Pūrtec solves a problem humans deal with daily -- keeping indoor environments safe,” said Ray Edwards, CEO and Co-Founder at Pūrtec. “Using data to automate indoor disinfection, we've built the world's most intelligent healthy building technology by eliminating the guesswork of returning safely to built spaces. The incentives from the Nevada Governor's Office in partnership with the LVGEA will support our production capabilities in our Las Vegas headquarters and allow us to expand our network coverage into larger commercial customer spaces, such as the Las Vegas Convention Center,” said Edwards.

Rapid Response Monitoring Systems — 148 jobs, $22.19 average wage, Back Office

Rapid Response Monitoring Services is a national security and alarm monitoring company pursuing a contact support center in Southern Nevada. The company has offices in Syracuse, New York, and Corona, California, and will expand its operations with a third location in Henderson, Nevada. The company plans to hire and train people who were laid off from the hospitality industry. Rapid Response Monitoring Services was approved for the creation of 118 jobs in the first two years of operation, with the potential for 148 jobs within five years of operation.

“We are an out-of-state company that has found an employer-friendly market to bring jobs and growth to the state of Nevada. We are in the business of saving lives and we hope the Henderson community will support our efforts and passion by joining and partnering with Rapid now and for the years ahead,” said David Pida, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Rapid Response Monitoring Systems.

Saratoga Food Specialties (Smithfield Foods) — 56 jobs, $20.02 average wage, General & Advanced Manufacturing

Saratoga Food Specialties is a leading agricultural products manufacturing company looking to expand its operation in the City of North Las Vegas. This company was approved for the creation of 56 jobs in the first two years of operation.

“We’re delighted to deepen our roots in the North Las Vegas community and grow our great workforce in Nevada,” said Jim Bejna, Vice President of Operations for Saratoga. “This most recent expansion is a testament to the extraordinary growth of our business and the incredible support we have received from local government and community partners.”

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy in Southern Nevada through connectivity, community development, and strong business recruitment, retention and outreach. As Southern Nevada’s regional development authority, the LVGEA’s vision is to help residents thrive in a global economy by fostering a more prosperous, diverse and connected regional economy. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.

LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2021-2022. Each RDA receives oversight and major financial support from GOED.