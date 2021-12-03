Avalon Acquisition Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 3, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AVACU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing December 3, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "AVAC" and "AVACW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "AVACU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.



About Avalon Acquisition Inc.

Avalon Acquisition is a newly incorporated blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue targets in any industry, it intends to initially focus its search on identifying a prospective target business within the financial services and financial technology industries. The Company also intends to initially focus on prospective target businesses that have unseen potential for revenue growth and/or operating margin expansion with high recurring revenue and cash flow, defensible intellectual property and strong market positions. The Company is led by Executive Chairman Donald Putnam, the founder of Grail Partners and Putnam Lovell Securities, and CEO Craig Cognetti, who leads the principal investing practice at Grail Partners.

Contact:

Avalon Acquisition Inc.

(415) 423-0010

rhsu@avalonspac.com