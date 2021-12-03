BAIDU ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Baidu, Inc. on Behalf of Baidu Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIDU) on behalf of Baidu stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Baidu has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



The securities investigation concerns the trading by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in late March 2021 and whether those investment banks traded on material, non-public information by selling large amounts of Baidu stock based on information obtained through their relationship with Archegos Capital Management. The investigation also focuses on whether both banks avoided billions of dollars of losses by selling before the information was publicly available.

Shares of Baidu stock fell significantly during the week of March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

