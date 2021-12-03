SEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Seer, Inc. on Behalf of SEER Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Seer, Inc. (“Seer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEER) on behalf of Seer stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Seer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On November 4, 2021, The Bear Cave, a newsletter authored by Edwin Dorsey, issued a short report alleging that Seer appears to have misled investors about its recent Chinese distribution partnership, customer base, and management's past track record.

On this news, shares of Seer stock fell 7% in intraday trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Seer shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information: