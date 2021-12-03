Mountain Sweet Honey Announces Monthly Flash Sales on Beekeeping Supplies

Toccoa, Georgia, USA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Sweet Honey has announced that buyers can save a great deal of money with the company’s new monthly flash sales. The flash sales run for a limited time only, and subscribers to the company’s newsletter are alerted via email. However, buyers will also know if there is a sale running on select products by visiting the company’s official website. Currently, the company is offering free shipping on orders over $125 for select beekeeping supplies.

Mountain Sweet Honey is one of the leading bee supply companies in the United States. The company became the #1 Shipper of Live Bees in the East Coast and Midwest in 2017. The company has also added two separate warehouses, which will allow them to store more inventory to serve their customer base better. Mountain Sweet Honey has been in business for ten years and maintains a stellar reputation with its customer base.

Over the years, Mountain Sweet Honey has managed to master the logistical complexities of shipping bees across the country and managing inventory supplies. In addition to beekeeping supplies, the company has a vast inventory of live bees, including three different types of bees, Carniolan, Russian and Italian.

“We continue to see in the United States a honeybee loss of 30% year over year. That’s a pretty significant figure, all things considered.” Said the CEO of Mountain Sweet Honey.

Mountain Sweet Honey continues to add the latest products and discounts to its bee supplies. However, the company maintains that buyers interested in the latest deals should sign up for their newsletter.

Mountain Sweet Honey has a passion for honey bees, and that is why the company has been associated with the best supply of honey bees over the years. In addition, Mountain Sweet Honey also offers excellent customer service via their customer service team. The brand believes in utilizing organic methods when it comes to treating and raising bees. Mountain Sweet Honey maintains a healthy supply of beekeeping supplies. All customer orders placed before noon EST, will ship the same day. The company also uses eco-friendly recyclable materials, often recycling computer equipment and boxes.

