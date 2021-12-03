Conexus Studio Releases Hybrid Office Design Playbook for the Future of Work

SINGAPORE, Singapore , Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexus Studio has developed a guide to hybrid office design outlining the key themes and steps to building a workplace that responds to how people want to work in the future. Unlike conventional office interior design, where the focus is on individual productivity, hybrid design emphasizes creating human-centred environments within a framework that also includes social and collaboration elements.

The modern office presents unique challenges. It has to support growing teams working remotely or across geographical boundaries with an increase in younger, digitally native employees with different working preferences from the previous generations. The rapid adoption of digital tools is another factor that has changed the traditional ways of communicating, working and doing business.

The hybrid office design playbook looks at how businesses need to reorient office goals for the workplace of the future and offers an insight into successful office project case studies that incorporate the Conexus Studio approach.

"We've seen the acceptance and need for hybrid office design grow exponentially in the past year alone," said Conexus Studio Founder and Managing Director Brendan Khor. “Companies are making the shift towards a model where physical office spaces are complemented by digital platforms, which help to improve productivity and agility. The design of the hybrid office is not just about accommodating the new ways of working, but more importantly, creating a more connected working environment that engages the distributed workforce and benefits employees and businesses alike."

"You can think of the hybrid office as your organization's physical manifestation of the future, and our role is to design an interior that is fit for the purpose. When working with clients, we take the time to assess what makes your business stand out from all the others in the industry. We then design and build an office layout that reflects the business's culture and strategy, making the workplace a place where employees can thrive," explains Khor.

Conexus Studio has developed its turnkey design and build solutions for hybrid workplaces based on years of experience working with companies across Singapore and Asia-Pacific, from high tech to creative enterprises; corporate offices and start-ups. Integral to its success is how Conexus Studio’s multi-disciplinary team of designers, project managers and construction veterans delivers comprehensive support to companies throughout the design and build process, crafting human-centred design solutions, and executing them with accuracy, efficiency and artistry.

About the Company:

Conexus Studio is commercial interior design and build company in Singapore specialising in workplaces that bring communities, aspirations, and capabilities together. We believe in leveraging the power of spatial design to unlock the potential of people and their work. The name Conexus (a portmanteau of “Connect” and “Nexus”) outlines this commitment, and our award-winning projects have won recognition for being human-centric spaces that spark that elusive connection and spur collaboration between its users. In 2020 and 2021, Conexus Studio achieved 11 awards for its projects, including Singapore's SG Mark, Good Design Japan, and the Asia Pacific International Property Awards.

