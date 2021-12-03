Women’s Waterproof Puffer Jackets Canada – Best Sustainable Winter Coats Launch

Montréal, Canada , Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Hygge puffer, the latest addition to Frank And Oak’s range of winter apparel, has been produced using cutting-edge advances in sustainable fashion technology and comprises 100% recycled polyester fabric.

More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The new Hygge puffer offers wearers a range of features that can be browsed on the inside label of the garment. For example, it contains featherless Primaloft Silver insulation, using PowerPlume® imitation down to provide the warmth of real feathers without using any animal-derived materials.

The exterior fabric is a double layer of hydrophilic, fully laminated polyester that provides protection from the wind and rain.

The new Hygge puffer is the ideal winter outwear choice for women as it offers a -25°C to -20°C warmth rating, which ensures it can endure extreme cold and provides high-performance insulation.

The coat offers 20K/20K rating, meaning that it can withstand up to 20,000 millimetres of water per square inch and up to 20,000 grams of vapour per square meter. As a result, it is water-resistant enough to endure heavy rain while remaining breathable for strenuous exercises such as hiking or snowshoeing.

As previously announced, the double-breasted Hygge puffer can be purchased in sizes ranging from XS to XL and is available in a range of colours including Atlantic green, black, dark rose, walnut, and sand. Additionally, it has an inside media pocket where smartphones and devices can be kept dry and secure.

Since 2012, Frank And Oak has been producing high-quality, sustainable clothing that caters to the demanding Canadian lifestyle. The company is committed to minimizing its role in climate change by providing customers with highly durable, earth-friendly clothing.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We design products that are made to last with the highest standards to keep up with our demanding lifestyles while ensuring minimal impact on the planet we love.”

More information can be found by visiting https://ca.frankandoak.com

