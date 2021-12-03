BITAMB Is All Set to Provide Gamers the Opportunity to Play-To-Earn Using Cryptocurrency

London, United Kingdom , Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BITAMB is changing the narratives of metaverse platform, as gaming is viewed as a useful activity and an area in which a user can both play and earn through metaverse technology. The exclusive launch of BITAMB is a game-changer like the sandbox. The future of collectible crypto play to earn retro games will unite people from all over the world together through play. BITAMB's concept and purpose are simple: to allow gamers to play and generate income while doing so.



The play-to-earn function is enabled by the BITAMB platform, combining blockchain technology with a powerful gaming environment integrated into the heart of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Users can earn stake rewards of a given Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) based on the character's success in the actionable Gaming .

Players can level up their NFT by using BITAMB services in order to unlock more rewards, be it the character, vehicle, or game builder. Additionally BITAMB allows Liquidity stakers to out-perform their opponents if they choose to earn rewards in a game where the number of stakers is always expanding.

Recently BITAMB has released the announcement of the opportunity that platform is bringing for gamers. The players joining the BITAMB community can now earn rewards on a daily basis through the play of tournaments, ranked play and quests. Collectible items such as gems and ret-ro cards are among the rewards available for users.

BITAMB is compatible with a variety of different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, LTC, XRP, BNB, SOL, ADA, USDC, USDT, DOGECOIN, and others. Players can now use several cryptocurrencies to purchase in-game credits, gain crypto, other digital assets, and even earn BITAMB cryptocurrency tokens by simply engaging in the platforms' social media communities. Gamers can also participate in cryptocurrency trading on the platform.

Gamers willing to play BITAMB games using cryptocurrency can get themselves registered on the website. BITAMB is a platform that has changed the way DeFi staking and blockchain games are connected. The platform represents the future of gaming since it allows users to play their favorite games, use their preferred coin, and communicate with their friends.

BITAMB is a platform that is easy to use, social, and, most importantly, amusing. Users interest-ed in playing games and earning rewards can visit the website here.

Website: https://bitamb.com/



