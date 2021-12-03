Originex launches the OGNX Seed and exciting Private Sale for its clients

Zug , Switzerland, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern finance allows the seamless transfer of money and assets. Originex aims to create an ecosystem of financial and commercial services deployed on top of the blockchains and provide decentralized escrow to its investors.

Originex is based on blockchain, which simplifies the storage, transfer and trade of multiple cryptocurrencies like never before. Originex offers the ultimate way of making payments for the advanced society. Originex is emerging as a leading crypto platform that delivers convenient financial Services to its investors.

The proficient platform aims to deliver a robust and scalable decentralized commercial platform influenced by various DeFi protocols and deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. Originex is excited to put the news about its private and restricted token sale right from the end of this month.

In recent developments, Originex is excited to onboard strategic purchasers who will become a part of its ever-growing community through the early bird sale. OGNX is improving how countless industries operate, interact, and generate value, thereby enabling a vast array of new social and economic blockchain possibilities.

OGNX is a BEP-20 standard token deployed on the BSC to leverage the security and transparency provided by open blockchain technology. Unlike specific cryptocurrencies meant only for trading and storing value, OGNX fuels various applications and benefits. OGNX can be used for the applications such as O-Pay Remittances, O-Pay Wallet, O-Pay Merchant, O-Pay Currency swap, and many more.

Seed (Early Bird) Token sale will start on December 1st and will end on December 31st. 1,400,000 OGNX tokens will be allocated for the seed sale round. It creates an opportunity for strategic investors to be a part of the game-changing project. At the early bird private sale, people can access OGNX at a relatively lower price than shortly after being listed in the leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

The OGNX users invest in now will give them good returns once the token trading begins. As a crypto enthusiast, this early bird sale allows them to buy OGNX strategically right from the end of this month. The Private sale is expected to be launched by January, followed by the Community sale. The private sale will be held in two phases, phase 1 and phase 2, with 1,400,000 allocated OGNX tokens each.

About The OGNX token: It was designed by Originex to be integrated into the services offered by the Originex platform to enable a vast array of new social and economic blockchain possibilities. Originex Token Sale will enable its investors to be exclusively part of a remarkable cryptocurrency era ahead of the crowd.

Join now on Twitter, Telegram or Medium for further information.



Website: https://www.originex.io/