Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 3 December 2021 – 7:30hrs CET

Changes to Fagron’s Board of Directors

Fagron announces that the Board of Directors intends to present a change in its composition to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Fagron in May 2022.

The Board of Directors of Fagron intends to expand with two independent non-executive directors to further strengthen the expertise within the Board. Furthermore, one of the two non-executive directors related to Alychlo NV1 will step down from the Board after Fagron’s Annual General Meeting in May 2022, to better reflect the interest Alychlo NV holds in Fagron NV.

The Board of Directors, on the advice of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has decided to submit the appointment of Ms. Bakker and Mr. Sharma as independent and non-executive directors to Fagron's Annual General Meeting in May 2022. Ms. Bakker and Mr. Sharma will attend the Board meetings as advisors with immediate effect to allow for a proper transition and introduction period.

Koen Hoffman, Chairman of the Board: "We are delighted to welcome Vera Bakker and Neeraj Sharma as - initially - advisors to the Board and later as members. With her broad and international experience and extensive background in supply chain management, Vera Bakker will be a valuable addition to our Board. With Neeraj Sharma, we have found an excellent candidate who will further strengthen the Board's knowledge and experience in Fagron’s industry. We will miss the input from the departing Board member after his retirement in May 2022, but with the remaining Board member and Alychlo’s holding in Fagron of just under 5%, Alychlo will remain closely involved."

Vera Bakker (1972)

Ms. Bakker is Vice President, Global Supply Chain Foods at Unilever. She started at Unilever as a supply chain trainee almost 25 years ago and has since moved up within the organization, holding various roles with a focus on different parts of the supply chain in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Switzerland. Ms. Bakker (Dutch nationality) holds a Master's degree in chemical engineering and an MBA from the Katz Business School, University of Pittsburgh (USA).

Neeraj Sharma (1972)

Mr. Sharma is Chief Executive Officer of SteriScience, a niche company specializing in sterile injectables with manufacturing plants in India and Europe. He has extensive knowledge of and experience in the injectable and hospital space in Europe. Mr. Sharma started his career at Ranbaxy, now Sun Pharmaceuticals, where he worked for over 25 years in various positions in different countries including India, South-East Asia, Belgium, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, including the last seven years as Head of the Generics Business - Western Europe. Mr. Sharma (Indian nationality) holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and an MBA in Business Management from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad (India).

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in 35 countries globally.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

1 Alychlo NV represented by Marc Coucke and Michael Schenck BV represented by Michael Schenck.

