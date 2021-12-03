Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

3 December 2021

Board Update - Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announces the appointment of Andrew Webb as a Non-Executive Director and Chair designate. Mr Webb was appointed to the Board on 2 December 2021 and is expected to succeed Steven McTiernan as Chair of Kenmare’s Board of Directors. Mr McTiernan will step down from the Board following the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting, having completed a nine-year term on the Board.

Mr Webb’s appointment follows a thorough evaluation and succession process led by the Nomination Committee, in conjunction with independent executive search firm, The Effective Board LLP. Mr Webb brings significant financial and natural resources experience to the Kenmare Board, as well as valuable commercial expertise, insight and strategic leadership.

Retirement of Steven McTiernan

Steven McTiernan was appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Group in March 2013 and as Chair in June 2014. Under his leadership, the Group has developed significantly, successfully completing three growth projects, with production and profitability records set in H1 2021.

Appointment of Andrew Webb

Andrew Webb brings extensive natural resources and financial advisory experience to the Board. Mr Webb was previously a Managing Director at Rothschild & Co. in the Global Advisory team, where he worked for 25 years until September 2018. During this time, Andrew advised governments, private and listed companies and joint ventures on strategy, fundraisings, debt financings, mergers, on and off-market acquisitions, disposals and restructurings. He currently acts a non-executive director of several private companies and voluntary organisations and as a consultant to Berkeley Research Group.

Andrew has a BA & MA in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

Statement from Steven McTiernan, Chair of Kenmare:

“It has been an honour to be Chair of Kenmare, and I leave the Company in a strong position. Since joining the Board in 2013, and becoming Chairman in 2014, Kenmare has transformed and matured significantly and is now ideally placed to prosper in the decades ahead, with a clear strategy and first-class leadership team.

I am privileged to have worked with such a talented and committed team who have positioned the business to continue to perform strongly. I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the Board and look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

Statement from Michael Carvill, Managing Director of Kenmare:

"On behalf of the Board, and the entire Group, I would like to extend our gratitude to Steven for his outstanding contribution, providing constructive challenge and incredible support during a period of significant change for the business. His experience, wise counsel, and commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance have been vital in Kenmare’s success and we wish him well for the future. Andrew's appointment will enable a smooth transition ahead of Steven completing his nine-year tenure as a Director. "



Statement from Andrew Webb, Chair designate of Kenmare:

“It is an exciting time to be joining Kenmare and I am very much looking forward to working with the Board and the wider team. I am delighted to have the opportunity to play a role in driving the future success of the business for all our stakeholders.”

UK Listing Rule 9.6.13 Disclosure

Mr Webb is the sole director of Alysium Consulting Limited, a company incorporated in England, which was placed into creditors’ voluntary liquidation pursuant to a resolution of its members passed on 31 March 2021.

There are no other matters in respect of Mr. Webb requiring disclosure under UK Listing Rules 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) inclusive.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb

Corporate Development & Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Joe Heron

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 5% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday "quality-of life" items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.