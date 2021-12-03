AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2021

In November 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 351 857 passengers, which is an 121.6% increase compared to November 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 28.2% to 35 486 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.9% to 50 113 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2021 were the following:
|November 2021
|November 2020
|Change
|Passengers
|351 857
|158 777
|121.6%
|Finland – Sweden
|147 383
|34 263
|330.2%
|Estonia – Finland
|172 228
|120 403
|43.0%
|Estonia – Sweden
|32 246
|3 587
|799.0%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|524
|-100.0%
|Cargo Units
|35 486
|27 688
|28.2%
|Finland – Sweden
|6 724
|5 150
|30.6%
|Estonia – Finland
|23 471
|18 304
|28.2%
|Estonia – Sweden
|5 291
|3 929
|34.7%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|305
|-100.0%
|Passenger Vehicles
|50 113
|45 613
|9.9%
|Finland – Sweden
|5 463
|4 364
|25.2%
|Estonia – Finland
|42 945
|40 896
|5.0%
|Estonia – Sweden
|1 705
|203
|739.9%
|Latvia – Sweden
|0
|150
|-100.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
November results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 2 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out in the first half of November. Cruise ferry Silja Europa returned to route from mid-November.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
November results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
November results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate on the route for 5 days.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Liisa Gross
Controller
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee
