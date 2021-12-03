AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2021

In November 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 351 857 passengers, which is an 121.6% increase compared to November 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 28.2% to 35 486 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.9% to 50 113 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2021 were the following:

November 2021 November 2020 Change Passengers 351 857 158 777 121.6% Finland – Sweden 147 383 34 263 330.2% Estonia – Finland 172 228 120 403 43.0% Estonia – Sweden 32 246 3 587 799.0% Latvia – Sweden 0 524 -100.0% Cargo Units 35 486 27 688 28.2% Finland – Sweden 6 724 5 150 30.6% Estonia – Finland 23 471 18 304 28.2% Estonia – Sweden 5 291 3 929 34.7% Latvia – Sweden 0 305 -100.0% Passenger Vehicles 50 113 45 613 9.9% Finland – Sweden 5 463 4 364 25.2% Estonia – Finland 42 945 40 896 5.0% Estonia – Sweden 1 705 203 739.9% Latvia – Sweden 0 150 -100.0%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

November results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 2 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out in the first half of November. Cruise ferry Silja Europa returned to route from mid-November.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

November results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

November results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate on the route for 5 days.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.







