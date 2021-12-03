AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2021

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In November 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 351 857 passengers, which is an 121.6% increase compared to November 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 28.2% to 35 486 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.9% to 50 113 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2021 were the following:

 November 2021November 2020Change
Passengers351 857158 777121.6%
Finland – Sweden147 38334 263330.2%
Estonia – Finland172 228120 40343.0%
Estonia – Sweden32 2463 587799.0%
Latvia – Sweden0524-100.0%
    
Cargo Units35 48627 68828.2%
Finland – Sweden6 7245 15030.6%
Estonia – Finland23 47118 30428.2%
Estonia – Sweden5 2913 92934.7%
Latvia – Sweden0305-100.0%
    
Passenger Vehicles50 11345 6139.9%
Finland – Sweden5 4634 36425.2%
Estonia – Finland42 94540 8965.0%
Estonia – Sweden1 705203739.9%
Latvia – Sweden0150-100.0%

COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
November results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 2 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out in the first half of November. Cruise ferry Silja Europa returned to route from mid-November.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
November results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
November results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate on the route for 5 days.

LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.


Liisa Gross
Controller

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail liisa.gross@tallink.ee

 

Attachment


Attachments

2021 11 ENG