New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sepsis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188317/?utm_source=GNW





Sepsis is the leading cost of death in hospitals, and accounts for one in five deaths globally.The current treatment of sepsis is antibiotics and supportive therapy, such as immunomodulators, vasopressors and fluid resuscitation.



There has been little development in the sepsis therapeutic market, with only two drugs being approved in the last twenty years. The sepsis market is currently dominated by generic drugs.



The analyst projects the global (7MM) sepsis to experience high growth during the forecast period.There are 6 products expected to launch in the 7MM by 2030.



The launch of Revimmune’s recombinant human interlukin-7 CYT107, AM-Pharma’s recombinant phosphatase recAP, and Adrenomed’s adrecizumab will be key drivers of growth. The launch of several biologics that target the cause of sepsis itself will fulfill a major unmet need, and will have a significant effect on the overall size of the sepsis market.



The sepsis market is expected to grow from $3.48B in 2020 to $7.52B in 2030, a CAGR of 8%. The US is the biggest market of the 7MM, accounting for 69.5% market share in 2020. This is set to increase to 77% by 2030. During the 10-year forecast period, there are six major pipeline products that are on track to launch which will drive the majority of growth in this market.



Key Questions Answered

- How will the sepsis market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) change from 2020-2030?

- What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for sepsis?

- How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing sepsis treatment options?

- What are the remaining unmet needs in sepsis therapeutics?

- What drivers and barriers will affect sepsis therapy sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?



Scope

- Overview of sepsis, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

- Topline sepsis theraputic market revenue from 2020-2030. Annual cost of therapy and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include current sepsis therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting treatment sales in the 7MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global sepsis therapeutic market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global sepsis therapeutic market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the sepsis therapeutic market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188317/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________