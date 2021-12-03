New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Axillary Hyperhidrosis - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188180/?utm_source=GNW





AH often begins in childhood or adolescence, but some people develop the disorder in adulthood.AH is usually a chronic condition, although the level of sweating may decrease later in life.



The disorder may have several effects on daily life; sweat from the underarms often soaks through clothes, causing sweat stains, and because the skin is often moist, skin infections can develop, along with chafing and irritant dermatitis.



The etiology of AH is largely unknown. However, it is believed that many factors contribute to AH pathogenesis including genetics as well as physical and emotional stress.



Key Highlights

- A large number of symptomatic treatments are currently used off-label. The most frequently used drug classes are antiperspirants, anticholinergics, and neuromuscular blockades.

- The main driver to growth in the AH market is the sales of high-priced neuromuscular blockades represents the most impactful driver of growth for the AH market.

- The main barrier to growth in the AH market is Low diagnosis rates caused by limited disease awareness will continue to keep the diagnosis and treatment cases at a low rate.

- The greatest unmet needs within the AH market are improved anticholinergic drug delivery systems, therapies causing longer-lasting neuromuscular blockade, increased awareness and education, and better insurance coverage for treatments.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



- Which unmet needs are limiting the treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis in the US?

- What strategies can the pharmaceutical industry employ to increase treatment rates for axillary hyperhidrosis?

- What effect will the launch of generics have on the sales of branded agents?

- What are the main R&D trends in the axillary hyperhidrosis market and which companies are leading the way?

- Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by therapies in late-stage versus early-stage clinical development?



Scope

- Overview of AH including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline AH market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting AH therapeutics sales in the US.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the US AH therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the US AH therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the US AH market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the US AH therapeutics market from 2020-2030.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188180/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________