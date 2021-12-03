NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)

| Source: NoHo Partners Oyj NoHo Partners Oyj

Tampere, FINLAND

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3 December 2021 at 11:10

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Naeben Holding OyLegal Person
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Benjamin Gripenberg
Position:Other senior manager
 
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7042/4/6
   
Issuer
Name:NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI:743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-12-02
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:213
Unit price:8.04 Euro
Volume:138
Unit price:8.05 Euro
Volume:636
Unit price:8.1 Euro
Volume:179
Unit price:8.1 Euro
Volume:101
Unit price:8.1 Euro
Volume:150
Unit price:8.17 Euro
Volume:590
Unit price:8.24 Euro
Volume:555
Unit price:8.24 Euro
Volume:2
Unit price:8.27 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:2564
Volume weighted average price:8.15907 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-12-02
Venue:CEUX
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:34
Unit price:8.28 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:34
Volume weighted average price:8.28 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-12-02
Venue:CEUD
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:385
Unit price:8.195 Euro
Volume:385
Unit price:8.195 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:770
Volume weighted average price:8.195 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-12-02
Venue:GSSI
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:13
Unit price:8.21 Euro
Volume:13
Unit price:8.21 Euro
Volume:16
Unit price:8.21 Euro
Volume:15
Unit price:8.25 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:57
Volume weighted average price:8.22053 Euro

In total the acquisitions reported above are 3,425 shares.

Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish Group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi