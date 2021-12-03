New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187941/?utm_source=GNW



North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Growth & Trends



The North America amber glass packaging market size is expected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of sustainable packaging from end-use industries that offers protection to light-sensitive products is expected to drive the market growth. North America has seen an increased inclination toward green packaging due to corporate and government responses to consumer demand. Regulatory bodies and governments are focusing on minimizing plastic usage to reduce plastic waste generation.



The companies are focusing on substituting their plastic packaging materials, considering both consumer and cost expectations, thereby addressing environmental concerns and gaining a competitive advantage.Manufacturers of beverages and cosmetics are focusing on sustainability on account of the rising consumer inclination toward safer and recyclable packaging solutions.



This is expected to boost the market growth.For instance, in August 2021, Fenty Beauty launched a new fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, which is packaged in an amber-colored glass bottle to retain its fragrance, along with providing it an elegant look.



Dietary supplements consumption is increasing in North America, which is expected to fuel the demand for amber glass containers.



As per the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), about 73% of the American population consumed dietary supplements in 2020.The rising awareness about health & wellbeing post-COVID-19 is likely to augment the growth of the market.



Nutritional ingredients are prone to photo-oxidation and thereby need to be stored in a dark environment.Rising investment by market payers in research & development and increased focus on customized offerings are expected to support the market growth.



For instance, in March 2020, Ardagh Group, partnered with O’Connor Brewing Company for the manufacturing of 12 oz long-neck amber glass bottles in the U.S. for O’Connor Brewing. The bottles will be made from 100% endlessly recyclable amber glass and will be used for O’Connor’s beer products.



North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Report Highlights

• The bottles segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising consumption of amber glass bottles from the beverage industry

• As per the Wine Institute, wine production in the U.S. increased from 653,271,874 gallons in 2000 to 718,103,881 gallons in 2021, which is expected to contribute to considerable demand for amber glass wine bottles

• The dietary supplements segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Supplements containing natural extracts derived from botanicals, such as antioxidants, are prone to photochemical degradation

• Thus, botanical supplement manufacturers are increasingly utilizing amber bottles to prevent the packaged contents from damage

• In November 2020, The Vitamin Shoppe launched its new range of CBD Hemp Extract Products under its brands, Full Spectrum ‘plnt’ and Broad Spectrum ‘Vthrive’. These extracts are packaged in amber bottles to retain their nutritional values

• The U.S. market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of various end-use industries, such as nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and beverages

