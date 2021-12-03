Global Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Competitive Landscape 2021

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) - Competitive Landscape in 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) - Competitive Landscape in 2021" combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



CD-19 and CD-20 inhibitors are a major focus of drug developers. There are 387 drugs in the pipeline, 95x% 0f which are in early-stage. Big Pharma companies dominates R&D in this indication with Roche leading the way. The addition of several high-priced therapies is expected to drive market growth, but cost savings due to biosimilar drugs will act as a strong barrier to market growth.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in DLBCL therapeutics.



Report Scope:

Disease epidemiology

Marketed drugs assessment

Pipeline drugs assessment

Clinical trials assessment

Commercial assessment

Social media overview

Digital marketing overview

Key report benefits:

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global DLBCL market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global DLBCL in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 Preface

1.2 Abbreviations

1.3 Related Reports

1.4 Upcoming Related Reports



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Key Events



3 Introduction

3.1 Report Scope

3.2 Disease Overview Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Epidemiology



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Marketed Drugs Overview

4.2 Marketed Drug Profiles



5 Pipeline Assessment

5.1 Pipeline Overview

5.2 Pipeline Breakdown by Region

5.3 Pipeline Breakdown by Molecule Type and Target

5.4 Drug Review Designations

5.5 Phase Transition Success Rates

5.6 Likelihood of Approval



6 Clinical Trial Assessment

6.1 Clinical Trials Overview by Phase

6.2 Overview by Region

6.4 Therapy Area Perspective

6.4 Leading Sponsors

6.5 Enrollment Analytics

6.6 Feasibility Analysis



7 Commercial Assessment

7.1 Upcoming Market Catalysts



8 Social Media and Digital Marketing

8.1 Key Twitter Chatter

8.2 Top Branded Websites

8.3 Trust Flow and Citation Flow





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwjiml

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.