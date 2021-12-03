New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Natural Dyes And Pigments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product,, By Application, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187936/?utm_source=GNW



Europe Natural Dyes & Pigments Market Growth & Trends



The Europe natural dyes and pigments market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2028. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness growth due to the increasing demand for digital inks in fabrics and printing inks. Moreover, the raw material price volatility and environmental concerns arising during the manufacturing of synthetic dyes and pigments have further contributed to the development of the natural dyes and pigments market in Europe.



Natural dyes offer better UV protection than synthetic dyes.They exhibit higher UV absorption in the fabrics and result in protection from the sun’s harmful rays.



Synthetic colorants tend to be harmful, rendering allergic and intolerance reactions in humans. The non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, and biodegradable characteristics of natural dyes and pigments have proved to be a safer alternative to synthetic colorants in the cosmetic industry.



Key players in the market are carrying out research and development to expand their product offerings. For instance, in July 2021, GNT Group B.V., a company specializing in creating dyes from fruit, vegetables, and edible plants, expanded its range of plant-based EXBERRY colors by launching two new green shades made from turmeric and spirulina.



The Europe market for natural dyes and pigments has witnessed an increase in merger and acquisition activities by key players to strengthen their position in the market.As of 11th October 2021, Givaudan announced the acquisition of DDW The Color House which produces colors from natural sources like fruits, vegetables, and seeds and caters to the food sector.



This acquisition is expected to enable Givaudan to become a global leader in natural colors.



In October 2020, Givaudan launched New Red 1805, a vegan high-performance red pigment for use in make-up formulations.It has been crafted for lipstick creation in cosmetics applications.



The introduction of new natural pigments is expected to result in market growth for natural dyes & pigments in Europe.



Europe Natural Dyes & Pigments Market Report Highlights

• The phycocyanin pigments product segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.8%% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. Phycocyanin segment has a more epitome blue colorant than indigo and gardenia and is expected to witness an increase in demand due to the growing food and beverage industry in Europe over the forecast period

• The growing demand for natural dyes and pigments in Europe is driven by the increasing demand for natural ingredients-based cosmetics and the consumer preference for natural food colorants

• Natural dyes and pigments are more expensive than their synthetic counterparts since their production involves advanced technological processes such as the systematic extraction of pigments, which increases their price. This is expected to hinder the market growth

• Germany accounted for a share of more than 19.0% of the overall revenue in 2020. It is expected to witness a growth of over 10.0% during the forecast period

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187936/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________