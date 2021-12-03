New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printable Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Manufacturing Process, By Thickness, By Application, By Substrate And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187935/?utm_source=GNW



Printable Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market Growth & Trends



The global printable self-adhesive vinyl films market size is expected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for fleet graphics and growing application scope in the sign & graphics industry are also anticipated to fuel the market growth. The frequent appearance of the promotion or the brand name in the market related to the company achieves an effective frequency of messages that is required to be delivered to the targeted audience. Rising demand for fleet graphics across the advertising industry for increasing the reach for prominent customers is anticipated to boost the product demand.



The availability of printable self-adhesive vinyl films in two different forms, such as cast and calendered, provides an additional opportunity to the market owing to the benefits offered by these distinct films.For instance, cast vinyl films do not shrink with age, have extended life & durability, and are cost-effective & available in thinner gauges.



Calendered vinyl films are economical and have higher abrasion resistance.Many companies offer product guarantees ranging from two to seven years.



This is due to the product’s high resistance properties to water and UV, which can be enhanced with the application of nano-ceramic atop the film. The car wrapping application segment is expected to witness an increase in demand with the growing automotive industry, especially in Asia Pacific.



The technical complexities are expected to limit the growth during the forecast period.Most of the complexities occur during the processing of heavy-duty vehicles, due to their big size and heavy bases.



These factors have resulted in their low growth penetration.However, the trend of advertising and branding is anticipated to benefit these vehicles due to their large space availability.



These customization trends are largely adopted by individual customers on their personal light-duty vehicles, resulting in its high growth penetration. Rising disposable income and rapid urbanization are some of the macroeconomic factors contributing to the high growth potential of the market.



Printable Self-adhesive Vinyl Films Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, the calendered films segment accounted for a prominent share in 2020 due to attributes including stiffer and thicker texture for easy handling, higher performance on flat, simple, and moderate curves, and higher resistance to abrasion

• The fleet graphics application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for effective advertising that makes a lasting impression on the customers

• Global advertising and marketing professionals have included printable self-adhesive vinyl films media in their branding strategies. Floor graphics are suitable for tradeshow booths, reception areas, corporate lobbies, conference rooms, and performing art centers & theatres

• Merger & acquisition strategies are being undertaken by major players. For instance, in September 2019, Orafol Europe GmbH acquired KMPF Vehicle Wrap. The acquisition enabled Orafol to expand its market presence in the U.K.

• Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) was the largest regional market in 2020. Numerous companies including Avery Dennison, Hexis S.A., and 3M have been developing a variety of colors and prints to meet the rising product demand for car wrapping applications

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187935/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________