Middle East Video Conferencing Market Growth Trends to 2027: Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027

The Middle-East is one of the fastest growing regions for electronic security systems market, wherein video surveillance segment generated majority of the market demand.

The Middle-East video surveillance market is primarily driven on account of growing constructions market, increased foreign investments, along with rising security concerns, predominantly terrorist threats, security spending and international events.



Amongst Middle-Eastern countries, Turkey held the majority of the market share, followed by Saudi Arabia, UAE and others. Middle-East video surveillance market is exhibiting growing demand for IP/ Network video surveillance systems, where analog video surveillance systems being on the declining phase.



Middle-East significantly witnessing emerging demand for IP video surveillance systems in government & transportation and commercial offices vertical. Additionally, the market is witnessing growing trend on video analytics software and Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) IP cameras.

Middle East Video Conferencing Market Synopsis

Middle East Video Conferencing Market is anticipated to register significant growth over the upcoming years, primarily due to the introduction of innovative and high-definition audio-video technology, rising need to strengthen collaboration and communication, advancement in cloud applications as well as rising broadband infrastructure and increasing internet performance across the region.

Furthermore, initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, Qatar Vision 2030, Bahrain 2030, Kuwait Vision 2035, Oman Vision 2040, UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi vision 2030, Digital Oman 3020 strategy, Saudi Arabia's Cloud-First Policy, and e-Health strategy, Qatar's Smart Kids Scholastic Academy educational platform, Qatar National Health Strategy (2018-2022) and Qatar National E-Health & Data Program, Kuwait's First Virtual Clinic, Bahrain's Digital Government Strategy 2022 among others would lead to the rapid urbanization and digital transformation of the respective countries, thereby giving a tremendous boost to the corporate, education, healthcare, government and other sectors, which would further boost the deployment and use of video conferencing across these verticals in the Middle East region in upcoming years.

Additionally, the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020 proved to be a major driver for the video conferencing market since it prompted the countries to announce nationwide lockdown which led to the closure of all business entities, schools, and educational institutions, hotels, and other establishments. Due to this, the countries witnessed a rapid shift towards remote working & learning, and healthcare sectors witnessed a move towards telehealth and virtual consultations which gave a considerate boost to the video conferencing market in 2020.

The Middle East Video Conferencing Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-27. The Middle East region has seen slow growth in the period 2017-2019 due to ban on several video conferencing applications in the countries such as UAE, Oman, Qatar, among others, and if any end-user had to use the same, they had to take permission from the government of their respective country.

However, the region witnessed a hike in the year 2020 due to the roll out 5G network in most of the countries in 2019 which lead to a rise in internet performance, which further contributed to the growth of advanced video communication services and software in the region.

Further, initiatives taken by public-private entities and OEMs in most countries such as the launch of new data centres, cloud-based applications, and innovative products like health carts, telerobots, integrated and collaborated hardware and software with high definition quality and rise in professional services, among others have led to the growth of audio and video hardware and cloud streaming services in the Middle East region which has further spurred the growth of the video conferencing market in the region.

