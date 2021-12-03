QPR delivers enterprise architecture and data management modeling service solutions as SaaS to Istekki LLC

English Finnish

QPR SOFTWARE PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION, DECEMBER 3, 2021 AT 12:00 PM

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.

The subjects of the procurement are the management, modeling and planning solutions for enterprise architecture and information management provided as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), as well as related consulting services, for three service areas: Organizational architecture modeling tools, Enterprise and solution architecture modeling tools, and Operations modeling tools.

"QPR has cooperated with Finnish public sector customers for several years already. The need for modern modeling solutions has grown. The importance of enterprise architecture in continuous improvement, as well as the Act on Information Management, have increased the need to model and manage. We are very pleased that this new agreement brings us opportunities to significantly broaden our cooperation with health and social service organizations and municipalities in the future" says Jussi Vasama, CEO at QPR.

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

About Istekki

Istekki LLC is a Finnish company specialized in information, health, and wellbeing technologies, operating as a service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities nationwide.

