Atos expands the scope of its Security Operations Centers and launches “Managed Detection and Response for media”

Paris, France - December 3, 2021 – Atos today announces the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity service for the media and entertainment industry, addressing media and video content piracy and protecting organizations against targeted cyber threats.

As media companies play a vital role in forming a public outlook, their high-quality content makes them an ideal target for cyber threat actors and piracy, resulting in revenue loss. In this context, the Atos solution aims to prevent illegal content distribution and protect it against data breaches and exfiltration.

This offering is based on Atos' Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, a leading-edge cybersecurity solution powered by proven artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and edge computing. It includes Viaccess-Orca's anti-piracy center, with its dynamic watermarking service, to combat the sophisticated cyber threats that target content video industry.

With “Atos MDR for Media”, customers benefit from:

Expert guidance and services from a cybersecurity services leader complemented with services from a media content protection expert

High-speed anti-piracy and threat detection, containment, and automated response

End-to-end artificial intelligence-driven security monitoring and orchestration managed by a team of cybersecurity experts that are adept at handling media threats





“Media and entertainment companies are highly vulnerable to cyber threats and face attacks from unique APT groups, hacktivists, for-profit cybercriminals, among other types of hackers. Our new ‘MDR for media’ offering considers the unique needs of these organizations and offers them the best protection against such attacks. It enables faster and targeted threat detection and response to protect our client’s high-value content,” says Chris Moret, Senior Vice President, Head of Cybersecurity Services at Atos.

With a worldwide network of 6,000 security experts with deep industry-vertical expertise and 15 SOCs operating 24/7, Atos is ranked #2 worldwide and #1 in Europe for managed security services in terms of market share revenue by Gartner1. Atos also offers a range of solutions with assurance of data sovereignty to accommodate different regulations, whether in the European Union, the United States, Asia-Pacific or the Middle East and Africa.

More information about Atos’ cybersecurity services https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security and solutions for the media industry: https://atos.net/en/industries/media

