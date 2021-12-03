Norsk Hydro: Update - Invitation to Virtual Capital Markets Day December 13, 2021

Norwegian English

Due to the Covid-19 situation, Hydro Capital Markets Day 2021 will be a fully virtual event. Please see updated invitation below.



Hydro has the pleasure of inviting you to our virtual Capital Markets Day presentation, taking place on December 13, 2021.

Location: Virtual - Webcast or conference call. See options to join below. ﻿

Agenda

09:00 – 10:45 Presentations in English:

Hydro strategy by

President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim

Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs): John Thuestad, Helena Nonka, Paul Warton, Eivind Kallevik and Arvid Moss

Heads of Hydro REIN, Hydro Havrand, and Batteries: Olivier Girardot, Per Christian Eriksen, and Morten Halleraker

﻿10:45 - 11:00 Break

﻿11:00 - 12:30 Financial update followed by Q&A

EVP and CFO Pål Kildemo



Q&A with presenters

13:00 – 17:15 EVP Roundtables and investor meetings



To register for events in connection with Capital Markets Day 2021, please visit this website for more information. Deadline for registration is December 8, 2021 at 12.00.

Alternatives for joining:

The event is fully virtual. You have two options for joining:

Alternative one (video): You can follow the presentation and Q&A by joining the webcast .

. Alternative two (audio): You can listen to the presentation and Q&A by dial-in via conference call link .