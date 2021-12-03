Global Carbomer Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players BASF, Ashland Specialty Chemical, Evonik Industries, Lubrizol and SNF Floerger

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbomer Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbomer market is forecast to grow from $825.9 million in 2021 to reach $1.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

This report provides definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts for the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, types, end-use industries and ongoing trends.

The carbomer market is further segmented by type: Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and others. The market is segmented into end-user applications: pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics and others.

Global markets are presented for carbomer applications, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates of sales value are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions, applications and grades of carbomer. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every economy. In addition to lockdown, various governments also implemented measures to contain the economic slowdown.

The Report Includes

41 data tables and 26 additional tables

An overview of the global carbomer market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global carbomer market size both in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis by application, grade, and geographic region

Identification of key market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany, China, Japan and the U.K.

Highlights of the market potential for carbomer and description of advance techniques offered in carbomer market

Description of evolution, structure, properties, types, and manufacturing process of carbomer and information on certifications required for the carbomer manufacturing

Insight into the company share analysis of carbomer market, along with selected strategic moves, product offerings and emerging trends in the market

Company profiles of the major global players, including: Ashland Specialty Chemical BASF Evonik Industries AG Guangzhou Tinci Material Technology Co., Ltd. Lubrizol SNF Floerger Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd.



