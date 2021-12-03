Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Icelandic English

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 7 December at 15:00. A non-inflation-linked series, LBANK CB 25, will be offered for sale.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 22 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 101.792.

Expected settlement date is 14 December 2021.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.