Global Nutrition Market 2021: Nutritional Intake Trends During COVID-19 Pandemic

In 2020, consumers' interest in keeping themselves healthy and strong against COVID-19 was reflected in nutritional intake trends. Regional trends in sugar and fat consumption in 2020 suggest which nutrients consumers desire more when they go through difficult times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report explores consumption patterns of global consumers through both the on- and off-trade across alcoholic drinks, fresh food, packaged food and soft drinks.



The World Market for Nutrition global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Nutrition market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.

Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Alcoholic Drinks, Fresh Food, Packaged Food, Soft Drinks.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Outlook

Top Five Trends Shaping the Industry

Nutrition Methodology

