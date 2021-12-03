The global Industrial Control Security market size is expected to grow from USD 17.1 billion in 2021 to USD 23.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Control Systems Security Market by Component, Solution, Security type, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05001215/?utm_source=GNW





Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global ICS security market by service has been segregated into consulting and integration, support and maintenance, training and development, incident response services, and managed security services.Many industries and business models face the risk of being disrupted due to rapid technological developments, enabling new business models, replacing old distribution channels, and changing the way people and businesses interact with each other.



These changes are driven by megatrends that have far-reaching, interrelated consequences for business, economies, industries, societies, and individuals.The above-mentioned factors combined cause massive transformational shifts.



Therefore, it is expected that medium-sized firms are likely to face the biggest challenge, especially at the level of compliance-related services. Some of the renowned players offering Industrial Control Security services include Cisco, ABB, Lockheed Martin, Fortinet, Honeywell, Palo Alto Networks, Bae Systems, Raytheon, and Fireeye.



In region segment, North America to have a higher market share during the forecast period

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to be the highest contributor to the market due to the early adoption of ICS security solutions and services across the region.As a result, the region has the largest number of vendors that provide ICS security solutions and services.



In addition, the guidelines led by the federal governments in the US and Canada compel organizations in this region to adopt ICS security solutions and services as a part of their corporate strategies. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid adoption of cloud and virtualized environments across end users.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: Europe – 20%, North America – 35%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 15%



Major vendors offering Industrial Control Security market across the globe are Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), Fireeye (US), DarkTrace (UK), Check Point (Israel), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Airbus (France), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), Cyberark (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Forescout (US), Radiflow(US), Verve industrial protection (US), Applied security (Netherlands), Positive technologies (Russia).



